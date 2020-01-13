advertisement

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre will have an edge in the next party leadership contest as one of the few heavyweight contenders on the Reform / Alliance party, says Kory Teneycke, a former staff and campaign manager who helped to push Andrew Scheer out of the post-leadership party.

Mr Poilievre (Carleton, Ontario) is “probably the most conservative of candidates in the race”, Mr. Teneycke, a managing partner in public affairs and digital marketing firm Rubicon Strategy, and former communications director for Stephen Harper and campaign manager of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Mr Poilievre had to officially throw his hat in the ring for the next Conservative leadership race since late last week. His intention to run has been widely debated, and The Toronto Star and CTV both reported that he was planning to run for the first job last week.

advertisement

Many of the other candidates widely spoken or declared for leadership lean toward the progressive or moderate side of the party, including former Conservative Progressive Party leaders Jean Charest and Peter MacKay, and Conservative MP Erin O’Toole, Mr. Teneycke.

He estimated that the so-called “Tories Red” make up about 30 or 40 percent of the party’s total membership. Mr Poilievre “has a great advantage” as one of the only candidates from the party’s Reform / Alliance branch, running against a handful of candidates who could split the Tory Red vote, Mr. Teneycke.

Mr Teneycke said he hired Mr Poilievre to work as an intern for the Reform Party in the late 1990s.

If former Alberta minister and MP Rona Ambrose gets on the record, however, “this will change the math for him quite dramatically, because then there will be two big candidates in that group of voters,” he said.

Mr. Teneycke was one of the leading and early players behind the Conservative victory, a media campaign that publicly called for Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) To resign as party leader after he failed to defeat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) In the October election. Mr Scheer announced that he was leaving last month, the same day he was informed that he had used party funds to subsidize the private education of his children.

Mr. Teneycke said Hill Times that he was staying neutral in this leadership race and would focus on running Rubicon, which recently expanded to Ottawa, instead of working for one of the leadership candidates.

Conservative MPs Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.) And Gerard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Que.), Businessmen Bryan Brulotte and Vincent Guzzo, and former staffers Richard Décarie and Aron Seal were also confirmed or widely rumored for organizing leadership offers since the end of last week.

Mr Teneycke said he believed Mr Poilievre had “long planned and aspired to” a party leadership offer “.” With roots in Alberta, and now in his sixth term as an MP in Ontario, Mr. Poilievre will be “a very strong contender in the race”, Mr. Teneycke.

“It brings an intensity to the political fights that are probably incomparable to the group’s group.”

Former Ministers John Baird and Jenni Byrne, Stephen Harper’s former campaign manager, will work on Mr. Poilievre, star She reported. Mrs Byrne said at Herle Burly podcast last week that Mr Poilievre was the best party performer in Parliament, an experienced “message machine” in dealing with tough policy files such as finance. She also said he was the most fluent bilingual candidate in the race besides Jean Chares.

However, a conservative organizer in Quebec said Mr Poilievre’s French was not good enough to appeal to voters in that province in a general election.

“Pierre doesn’t really speak French,” said Norm Vocino, who has worked for former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and for Kevin O’Leary and Mr Scheer during his last leadership race in 2017.

“You have to speak Québécois more than anything else,” said Mr Vocino, who also said that none of Mrs Ambrose, Mr MacKay, or Mr O’Toole spoke French well enough to win a election. , if not the leadership contest.

“Unless you’re fully bilingual, you don’t even think about running,” he said.

When asked if he supported Mr Chares or another candidate, Mr Vocino said he had not yet made up his mind.

The rules for this running competition had not yet been fully revealed at the end of last week. According to the latest competition, candidates could capture 100 points to win more votes in each riding across the country. Quebec has 78 ridings, second only to Ontario’s 121, and more than Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba combined. Candidates for leadership will have to pay $ 200,000 to enter the race and collect 3,000 signatures.

Mr Scheer was expected to win in Quebec in the October election, but the party lost two seats compared to the 2015 results, catching only 10, while the Québécois Block elected 22 additional seats in the province.

The 2008 and 2009 recession and “weak opponents” allowed Mr. Mr Harper had successes despite his imperfect French, Mr Harper said. Vocino.

Now the Conservatives are facing a natural bilingual opponent in Mr Trudeau, Mr. Vocino. “How do you beat him? You have to beat him on his ground.”

Mr Poilievre voted in favor of a 2012 motion by Conservative MP Stephen Woodworth seeking to effectively open the abortion debate in Parliament, hitting a committee to revise the Criminal Code clause that says a child becomes a legal entity after birth. The motion was defeated.

Mr Poilievre’s stance on abortion may lose its Quebec vote, Mr. Vocino. It may also gain its support among social conservatives across the country.

Mr Poilievre has not often raised the topic of abortion publicly during his career. Two influential groups in the anti-abortion lobby, however, say they view his voting record positively.

“I don’t know much about him. All we know now is his voting record, which is positive in our estimation,” said Alissa Golob, a co-founder of RightNow.

The Campaign Life Coalition has also described Mr Poilievre as “pro-life”, said President Jeff Gunnarson. To gain full approval from the organization, Mr Poilievre would have to commit to allowing the introduction and debate of private members’ anti-abortion legislation by supporters in the House of Commons, he said.

Both Mr Gunnarson and Mrs Golob said they had not yet talked to Mr Poilievre about his stance on the issue as a candidate for leadership.

Having Mr. Baird and Ms. Byrne on board will ensure that Mr. Poilievre is at a minimum competitive in the leadership race, said John Reynolds, a former Conservative MP, former co-chair of Mr. Harper’s campaign, and another member of Victory Conservative.

“You have great campaigning people with John Baird and others, so he will do well,” he said in a telephone interview with The Hill Times.

“John Baird is very well-liked within the party across the country, and he is a good organizer,” he said, and Ms. Byrne “knows how to run a campaign.”

Mr Reynolds said Mrs. Ambrose would be “favorite for odds”, though, if he decides to enter the race.

Mr Poilievre did not respond to a request for an interview last week.

“Conservative Classic”

Mr Poilievre will be a “classic conservative” option for party members in the leadership contest, pollster Nik Nano said.

For those who see Mr Harper and his time as prime minister as “the good old days,” Mr. Nanos, “Pierre Poilievre will probably be the most evocative candidate.”

“He should not be fired as a contender because there is probably a very good chance that he will have strong support across the country,” Mr. Nanos, chairman of Nanos Research.

Former Conservative staffer Andrew Brander, who worked for Lisa Raitt during her time as minister, said Mr Poilievre is well-known within the Conservative movement, and has built a network for himself by contributing to the “fundamentals” he holds Running Conservative Party: helping other riding associations raise funds, speaking at their events, and working on policy conventions.

“Some members of the group tend to stay away from this,” Mr. Brander, who also said he had not yet decided to endorse any candidate in the race.

Mr Poilievre also has a “very impressive” social media, Mr. Brander.

However, Mr O’Toole’s experience competing in the latest leadership competition and the relatively intact team of senior volunteers he has transferred to this competition will provide him with an edge in the race, Mr. Brander.

Mr Nanos said he expected Mr Poilievre to set up his campaign as one to restore the “winning franchise” of a party that was strong under Mr Leo. Harper.

It is too early to say how Mr Poilievre would cast a general election if he won the leadership contest, Mr. Nanos.

“I think there is no doubt that he would be a formidable opponent of Justin Trudeau, just because of his record in the House of Commons. But if he has wider appeal, it is still a work in progress. “

peter@hilltimes.com

@PJMazereeuw

Peter Mazereeuw

Peter Mazereeuw is an editor for Hill Times covering politics, legislation and the Senate.

Follow – peter@hilltimes.com

advertisement