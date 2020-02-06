advertisement

A French surf master died in Australia at the age of 24.

The aspiring star Poeti Norac had moved to the Sunshine Coast in Queensland a few months ago.

Poeti from the Vendée region started surfing with her father Bruno at the age of six in the coastal town of Les Sables d’Olonne.

After specializing in shortboarding, she specialized in longboard surfing and had been active in the discipline for 10 years.

She was a four-time finalist in France’s national championships and finished second in 2018 and third in 2016.

She also won ten victories in the Coupe du France.

The circumstances of her death last Saturday were not immediately clear.

A ceremony will be held to celebrate her life soon, the French surfing association said.

“The surf community has lost a family member, a beautiful person with a bright smile, an artist on her board and her enthusiasm in the Vendée and everywhere else,” said the association.

It also welcomed her as an “outstanding educator” who conveyed “her passion for surfing and the sea”.

media_cameraPoeti Norac had just moved to Australia.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

Originally released as a surf champion, the 24-year-old dies in Queensland

