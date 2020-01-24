advertisement

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Outsourcing can be the result of a dispute over a bus contract in the Pocono Mountain School district.

Trade union negotiators representing district bus drivers have decided that outsourcing to a private bus company called First Student is the best option for drivers who have been working without a contract since July.

“I don’t really agree, but hopefully the neighborhood has everyone’s interest in mind. I think it was fine as it was and there was really no reason to change it,” said older Amber Rascona.

According to the school district, outsourcing would eliminate proposed salary cuts and offer drivers more affordable healthcare options. It would also save the district millions of dollars a year.

Instead of working for the district, the drivers would work for First Student.

“They are to a certain extent civil servants and children do not have to face school, sometimes afraid, parents make sure their own children do not come home at a reasonable hour. It is a very bad situation. Your question was about outsourcing, and I really believe it’s a good idea, “said older Mary Smith.

The school district does not comment on this recent decision because none of the negotiating team has brought anything formal to the school board. A meeting is planned for next week.

According to trade union negotiators, details still need to be worked out before the next round of contract negotiations with the Pocono Mountain School District on Wednesday.

