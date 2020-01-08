advertisement

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – The Pocono Family YMCA has decided to no longer continue with plans to take over a former primary school in Stroudsburg.

Last spring, the organization considered expanding its childcare program at Ramsey School, but future construction plans at YMCA in Main Street now have the highest priority.

Pocono Family YMCA on Main Street in Stroudsburg had big plans for its childcare program. For months the organization had been watching the former Ramsey School on Thomas Street hoping to expand. The building is currently owned by the Stroudsburg School District.

But now those plans are no longer moving.

“These decisions are difficult, but we have to do what is in the best interest of the community and the best business decision,” said Scott Peckins, CEO of Pocono Family YMCA.

Peckins says that since the organization is already working on improving the Main Street building, taking over Ramsey is not a viable option at the moment.

“We have done a number of studies, and currently, capacity, resources and capital, we have not had enough for two major projects,” Peckins explained.

Mayor Stroudsburg Tarah Probst was one of the driving forces behind the YMCA that took over the Ramsey School. Now that this is not happening, she hopes that someone else will buy and reopen the building as a school.

“We need this space. The market dictates that growth is coming back and that our school districts are coming back and when the housing market is back where it used to be, to fill these empty houses, we need these schools, ”said Mayor Probst.

Some people agree that there should be more room for youth programs.

“That is our future, these children and we have to take care of them. Hopefully they will get something for them,” said Jeanie Yeager.

Peckins tells Newswatch 16 that if the Ramsey School is still available after renovation, it is possible that the idea of ​​buying it may be reconsidered.

