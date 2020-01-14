advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine athletes will do everything together to get more children excited about the sport.

Olympic swimmer Jessie Lacuna announced on Tuesday that the Philippine Olympic Committee athletes’ commission would be involved in projects that would raise awareness across the country of children and encourage them to play in various disciplines.

“We are planning projects for each sport to encourage young Filipinos to be competitive and physically active,” said Lacuna, who also announced his retirement after serving on the national swimming team for over a decade.

Lacuna, multiple medalist at the Southeast Asian Games and Olympic athlete from Rio De Janeiro in 2016, was elected to the Athletes’ Committee together with triathlete Nikko Huelgas, Cheska Altomonte from women’s softball and Jake Letts from rugby.

They will include the five-man athletes commission after being selected by national athletes from all sports during the weekend’s POC-organized election.

“The athletes commission will be more active in the next four years. Filipino athletes will have one vote as we will be the bridge to reach the POC for our needs, ”said Lacuna at the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the Hotel Amelie in Manila.

The athletes commission not only acts as a link between athletes and top athletes, but is also responsible for practicing anti-doping and gender equality in their ranks.

Lacuna said that the athletes commission, which has two seats in the POC general assembly and is entitled to vote in the POC elections, would also submit projects that would benefit the athletes.

The athletes commission should be composed of at least one male and one female Olympic athlete to complete the five-man membership.

Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz from weightlifting was nominated as well as Samuel Morrison from Taekwondo and Eumir Marcial from Boxing, but did not get the votes necessary to secure a seat on the commission.

“I not only want to encourage more children to play sports and help our fellow athletes, but I also want to work for a safety program in land and water sports,” said Lacuna, who has had a total of three silver and four bronze medals in his gaming career throughout his SEA the 2009 edition in Laos.

