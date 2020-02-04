advertisement

UTB President Daudi Migereko Uganda is a gift from nature that Ugandans should use to make more money from tourism (PHOTO / Agnes Kiconco)

KAMPALA – The Uganda Tourism Board Daudi Migereko has listed what it takes for the country to develop sustainable investments in the tourism sector in Uganda.

Migereko was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2020 at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala, Tuesday, February 4, during which local tour operators meet international buyers from ‘be taken across the country to explore first-hand opportunities, beauty and business.

“Those interested in investing interact with the locals and see if you can create joint ventures,” said Migereko, adding that Uganda is gifted by nature, that Ugandans should exploit for earn more money through tourism.

He said that as the contribution of tourism to gross domestic product (GDP) has increased significantly over the past 10 years, the cost of facilities in Uganda may be higher than that of other African countries.

First Deputy Prime Minister General Moses, who represented President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, presided over the official opening.

UTB CEO Lilly Ajarova says Uganda has the richest and widest range of attractions and a favorable climate

Lilly Ajarova, CEO of UTB, also encouraged investors to say that Uganda has the richest and widest range of attractions and a good climate.

“Uganda offers the best value for money as it offers many attractions in a small geographic area and more, has excellent infrastructure and connectivity which makes the country easy to reach by air after creation of Ugandan airlines that opened Uganda to the rest of the world, “said Ms. Ajorava.

The Minister of Tourism, Tom Butime, encouraged investments in the tourism sector and in other sectors such as information, communication and technology (ICT), Afro processing and mineral processing.

Mr. Godfrey Kiwanda, Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities said that these exhibitions are spread across Africa in different countries and that POATE 2021 has already been launched.

“67 tour operators have already been recruited to sell tourist attractions in Uganda to several other countries,” added Kiwanda.

He also stressed unity in the East African region, saying: “Twende is encouraged to partner with other countries in East Africa, to visit each other to market and complement each other.

