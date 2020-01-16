advertisement

POTCHEFSTROOM – The war against rhino poachers continues successfully. Another suspected rhinoceros poacher was arrested yesterday at a game hut near Rustenburg, South Africa. The suspect has been identified as a police officer and has possible connections to the rhino poaching incidents that have plagued Pilanesberg.

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

The South African Police Service (SAPS) announced that the 33-year-old suspect was arrested on the evening of January 14, 2019, during a crime intelligence operation.

“Members of the Provincial Organized Crime have intercepted four suspects who were allegedly trying to poach rhinos at a game lodge in Boitekong near Rustenburg,” said a SAPS media statement.

When the suspects noticed that they were being cornered, three of them managed to escape into thick, surrounding bushes.

However, the police have managed to successfully arrest the fourth man who drove their vehicle, a VW Polo, said Colonel Adéle Myburgh in a statement.

In further investigation, the suspect was identified as a police officer, Amukelani Nkuna.

Nkuna appeared before the Thlabane court on Thursday for the alleged conspiracy to commit Rhino poaching. He will remain in custody until his next appearance on Friday, January 24, 2020, the statement said.

“In addition, the suspects may be linked to more rhino poaching cases reported in Pilanesberg and more arrests,” the statement said.

Poaching rhinos is fueled by the myth that the horn has medicinal properties to cure everything from a cold to cancer. and by the snobbish desire to have the horn as a status symbol (called “the Ferrari factor” by Pilanesberg).

Last year, after another tragic poaching event in which Pilanesberg lost a white rhinoceros bull, the conservation area asked the public to do its part to combat rhino poaching by widening awareness to dispel the myths.

“This killing of animals will never end unless demand ends. It’s up to each of us to raise awareness, ”said Pilanesberg.

The Provincial Commissioner for the Northwest, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the team on the arrest today.

He said it was disappointing when a police officer was arrested for allegedly plotting to commit a crime, but that illegal and corrupt behavior was not tolerated.

