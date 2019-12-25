advertisement

If one of the gifts you received for Christmas this year supports expandable storage, there is now a sale on Amazon that you definitely want to take advantage of. The PNY U3 Pro Elite 512GB MicroSD card is lightning fast and reliable, and cards of similar size that are so fast can easily cost $ 150 or more. Get a PNY card on Amazon today and you only pay $ 69.99. That is a low point and you will definitely not find a better deal.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

Superior performance up to 100 MB / s reading speed and up to 90 MB / s writing speed

Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications, including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode recording

Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card

Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more

Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC / SDXC host devices.

Water resistant

