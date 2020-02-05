advertisement

Boris Johnson has been compared to Donald Trump and accused of “circumventing democratic control” after failing to publish a report on Russian interference in British democracy.

The claim came in the Prime Minister’s questions this afternoon, as the SNP challenged Johnson over his decision to sack the chairman of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow and a decision to ban certain media from briefing number 10.

“In the early days of Brexit in Britain, this Prime Minister sacked an official, adopted an isolationist approach to trade and banned the press from being briefed at Downing Street,” said Blackford.

“Is he intentionally trying to impersonate Donald Trump?”

The Prime Minister rejected the suggestion that he intended to adopt an isolationist approach.

“I don’t think anyone listening to my speech on Monday could have confused it with anything other than the most passionate, internationalist, globalist, open and outward-looking approach,” said Johnson.

“There is only one party in this country that has nationalist on their behalf – it is them; they would break the most successful political partnership of the past 300 years.

“He (Mr. Blackford) and his party should focus on day work and do a better job for the people of Scotland.”

Mr. Blackford replied, “The Prime Minister does not even know the name of our party.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford

“The Prime Minister is on a dangerous path. Is it any wonder that poll after poll shows majority support for Scottish independence?

“Our former US ambassador has made clear the threat of a Tory-Trump trade deal that warns that drug prices may skyrocket. This would put increased pressure on our front line services.

“It is clearer than ever that this government, this Prime Minister, is a threat to our NHS.”

Prime Minister said to SNP MP: “I think it is very strange that he denounces the wish of this country to have trade agreements around the world, if I understand correctly, his proposal is to try to join the European Union and to have another currency whose name they have not yet identified, to have a border at Berwick, and just after this country has regained control of its exceptional marine wealth, to return it to Brussels.

“It is their policy, I really think the SNP should focus on doing a better job for the Scottish people.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

SNP MP Owen Thompson later asked the Prime Minister to make it clear, “without bluff or bluster”, when the report on Russian interference in the British elections will be published.

Johnson said the report would be released when the Intelligence and Security Committee met again.

Analysis: questions slide on Boris Teflon PM

Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn had an open goal this afternoon after a former Conservative minister said that Boris Johnson “was not really getting” climate change.

Claire O’Neill, who was sacked this week at the helm of this year’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, was insane in her criticism of the Prime Minister and Mr. Corbyn used his six PMQs to direct Mr. Johnson to the question.

But Mr. Corbyn, as has often been the case, was a handgun so that none of the shots really hit.

Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister’s questions in the House of Commons.

Mr. Johnson’s rebuttals may not have answered any of the points raised by Ms. O’Neill’s criticism, but he did manage to articulate the government’s plan on climate change effectively.

After the coordinated attack last week, the SNP had much less impact this week – Ian Blackford having chosen to compare Mr. Johnson to Donald Trump. A catchy insult, but without real substance to the point that the Prime Minister could easily get around it.

Perhaps the biggest challenge has come from some of the conservative veterans behind Mr. Johnson, critics of Huawei have been polite, but expect it to increase if the Prime Minister doesn’t start making the right noises.

