Lt. Col. Ezra Byaruhanga confirmed the entry of locusts into Uganda via Amudat (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Prime Minister Ruhana Rugunda has called an emergency meeting of the concerned political and technical leaders in his office in Kampala to discuss the impending disaster.

Dr Rugunda said his office would take action with preparedness interventions to control the locusts that entered the country through the villages of Abwalinga and Ngongosowon in Amudat sub-county, district of ‘Amudat, Sunday February 9, 2020.

A statement from his office indicates that the UPDF has assembled a team to assist the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Resources and Fisheries on ground spraying.

The team is waiting at Olilim Baracks.

The OPM Disaster Department delivered the following items to Olilim Baracks to facilitate the spraying teams: food (15 tonnes of rice, 15 tonnes of corn flour); other logistics – (tents, sleeping mats, water containers, kitchen, food containers, etc.) while the Uganda Wildlife Authority gathered 85 people ready to be deployed

“MAAIF deployed monitoring teams to Moroto and Amudat, as well as quickly delivered 100 motorized and 200 manual spray pumps to Karamoja as more pumps were purchased.

Among other measures, two leased sprayers will be in Moroto as soon as possible, motorized sprayers mounted on vans and tractors are mobilized to move to the Karamoja subregion.

Amudat district agricultural chief Simon Peter Lodungokol said earlier Sunday that locusts had reached 4 km from the border at a place called Kiwawa in Kenya.

“Dear colleagues from MAAIF and Ugandan colleagues, the arrival of locusts is now very prominent. I have just received a phone call from my staff on the grounds that the locusts are only 4 km from the border of the AMUDAT district in Kenya. They are currently in a place called Kiwawa in Kenya, “he said before the minister’s confirmation.

“The locusts should reach Amudat in less than an hour and they should approach the Amudat district through the villages of Abwalinga and Ngongosowon in the sub-county of AMUDAT and not in the sub-county of Loroo as planned earlier.” I will keep you informed as a result of the development of the impending Desert Locust disaster, ”he added.

MAAIF said last week that the government is stockpiling pesticides to control locusts.

The government is counting on the support of the Desert Locust Control Organization for East Africa (DLCO-EA) as the threat of locust invasions increases.

