January 19, 2020 Zachary Shahan

In recent weeks and months, the Netherlands received the largest share of the press from EV fans thanks to an astonishing 54% plug-in vehicle (PEV) market share at the end of 2019 and the Tesla Model 3 with around twice as many 2019 sales as the # 2 Volkswagen Polo. However, a few other markets are really starting to rise. One is Portugal, which had an impressive market share of 5.7% plug-in vehicles in 2019.

Somewhat surprisingly, this is one of the few top markets for pure electric vehicles in which the Tesla Model 3 was not # 1 last year. The Nissan LEAF was. (Room for Tesla to grow?) However, it was a neck and neck race. The Nissan LEAF ended with a 13% share in the PEV market and the Model 3 ended with 12%. There were only 119 registrations between them. The 3rd best-selling PEV was also a 100% electric model, the Renault Zoe, which had 8%.

According to PE Volumes, Portugal’s PEV market grew by 54% in 2019 compared to 2018.

Despite the fact that there is no model in the top 4, BMW won the brand name for most sales of plug-in vehicles (21%), while Tesla became second (16%) and Nissan third (13%).

As noted earlier today when Switzerland reported that the PEV market share reached 5.5%, only a handful of countries have achieved this high PEV market share. It was previously noted that once a country reaches 5 – 6%, the PEV share, it is rising rapidly. These are the countries with the most market share of plug-in vehicles and how they got there (note that these numbers include both plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles):

Norway:

2012 – 3%

2013 – 6%

2014 – 14%

2015 – 22%

2016 – 29%

2017 – 39%

2018 – 49%

2019 – 56%

Iceland:

2015 – 3%

2016 – 5%

2017 – 14%

2018 – 19%

2019 – 25%

The Netherlands:

2017 – 2%

2018 – 6%

2019 – 15%

Sweden:

2015 – 2.6%

2016 – 3.6%

2017 – 5%

2018 – 8%

2019 – 11%

Will Portugal reach 9% in 2020? 14%? Something else?

Special thanks to José Pontes and EV Volumes for support with data in this article.

