advertisement

Cars

January 4, 2020 Zachary Shahan

advertisement

Sweden is probably not one of the first countries that comes to mind when it comes to electric vehicle leaders, but plug-in vehicles have a larger market share there than in almost any other country in the world. In 2019, 11% of car sales were sales of plug-in vehicles.

A strange thing about this market is that it is one of the few markets that I know the Tesla Model 3 was not the best-selling plug-in in 2019. The Model 3 came in second place behind the increasingly popular Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

Of course, part of the popularity of the Outlander PHEV in Sweden is the vehicle class – it is an affordable SUV, still a unique position in the market. Incidentally, neither the Outlander PHEV nor the Model 3 won the December race. Instead, it was the Volkswagen Passat GTE, which became 6th in the rankings of the full year.

In general, plug-in hybrids are doing very well in Sweden. They accounted for 7% of the car market, while fully electric vehicles accounted for 4%, according to EV Volumes. Apart from the Model 3, plug-in hybrids achieved the top position in terms of 2019 plug-in sales until you reached the # 7 Renault Zoe. The Kia Niro PHEV was # 3, the Kia Optima PHEV # 4 and the Volvo S / V60 T8 # 5. Here is a complete overview of the

Of the plug-in vehicle market, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV accounted for 12% of sales, the Tesla Model 3 10% and the Kia Niro PHEV and Kia Optima PHEV each 8%.

Plug-in vehicles are supported by decent government incentives in Sweden, as the Volkswagen chart below shows. However, what I find important is that when you choose 10% of buyers for electric, word of mouth makes the many benefits of electric vehicles and a new wave of buyers feel comfortable going electric.

If you prefer to see the sales charts with “Other”, here are those charts:

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA] – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has a lot of confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









advertisement