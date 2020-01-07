advertisement

The United Kingdom (not so unified nowadays, but that’s a different story) is becoming a market for hot electric vehicles, but it receives very little attention in the EV world. I’m going to postulate that is because people are driving on the wrong side of the road. (Just sayin’.)

No doubt, the British market for electric vehicles is not close to the Norwegian or Dutch market in terms of market share for plug-in vehicles (PEV). However, it surpassed the 3% mark in 2019 and surpassed 6% in December. This places the UK fairly high worldwide in terms of PEV market share. However, this is nothing compared to what we will see in 2020. I’ll get to that in a minute. But first more statistics.

Some important statistics in December included:

4939 fully electric vehicles were registered, up to 221% in December 2018.

fully electric vehicles were registered, in December 2018. 4480 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were registered, up to 22% in December 2018.

plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were registered, in December 2018. Had fully electric vehicles (BEVs) Market share of 3.3% .

. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) 3% market share .

. All had PEVs together 6.3% market.

Some important statistics were in 2019:

37,850 fully electric vehicles were registered, up to 144% in December 2018.

fully electric vehicles were registered, in December 2018. 34,734 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were registered, 18% lower compared with December 2018.

plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were registered, compared with December 2018. Had fully electric vehicles (BEVs) Market share 1.6% .

. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) 1.5% market share .

. All had PEVs together 3.1% market.

Admittedly, 1.6% market share or even 3.1% market share is not exciting, but the market is warming up – those figures were 0.7% (BEV) and 2.5% (PEV) in 2018. Further for insight into what could be around the corner we should actually look at 2019 in the Netherlands instead of 2019 in the UK.

At the end of 2019, the Netherlands experienced an absolute explosion in BEV sales. BEVs had this year as a whole 13.7% market share. They had in December Market share 53.9%. For 2019 as a whole, the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling car in the country – scored about twice as much revenue as the # 2 Volkswagen Polo. The big incentive that pushed BEV sales out in 2019 was a reduction in the tax on new vehicles delivered by the company (it’s more nuanced than that, but we can keep it simple this time).

As Maarten Vinkhuyzen and I have reported in recent months, the UK will have the same type of BEV policy in mid-2020. This tax reduction is for “company cars”, but unlike the US, where there are not so many company cars on the road (in relation to all cars), company cars account for a huge part of the European car markets. It is very common for Britons to “get a car from their employer”, which they can choose but must stay within a set budget. These company cars are taxed as income. However, that tax will be lowered from ~ 22% to 2% in the UK in the middle of this year. Bank of America Merrill Lynch has conducted an investigation into BEV ownership costs with this incentive and shared it with CleanTechnica. The findings were not that electric vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, MG ZS EV and Audi e-tron would be cost competitive with their fossil fuel competitors with this incentive. The findings were that the electric vehicles would often be considerably cheaper.

Maarten writes that the British market for commercial vehicles is 4x larger than the Dutch market. Imagine if the British public will learn this year (if they don’t know yet) that they can get a lot more cars for a lot less money. That’s a no-brainer, and it’s just around the corner in the UK.

