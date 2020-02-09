advertisement

Brian and Susan Vos at the site of their bungalow being built in the Heritage Forest.

The easy part of the home buying and building process was a dunk for Brian and Susan Vos – staying where they are in the southeastern Calgary community of Legacy.

What the 60-something couple will become, however, is saying goodbye to the two-story pond home they bought four years ago and laying new roots in the Woods, a well-known three-phase project. the winning community from WestCreek Development, just a few blocks from where they now live.

The bungalow being built for them by WestCreek’s housing wing will have 1,800 square feet on the main floor and another 1,200 in the basement, Brian Vos says. There will be two bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs, three full baths and plenty of open living space, designed to blend in with their personal tastes. WestCreek Homes also built their existing home.

It is in the first phase of the 36-lot, nearly 10-acre project that will have two more phases for future development, according to WestCreek marketing manager Kalida Manarin.

“Woods has been part of our vision for Legacy, even before development plans were completed. We don’t want to sacrifice the attitude of the ancient trees, but to use them to improve our plan moving forward, ”she says.

Interest in The Woods has already been strong. The grand opening of the showroom of WestCreek, Jayman Built and Trico Homes opens today. Many will measure up to 44 meters wide and 170 meters long – nearly twice the average, adds Manar.

So in a nutshell, Woods has the attraction of a lot of space, intimacy, and natural amenities that go for it – all of which appealed to Vosses.

Add to that the fact that they are staying at Legacy and will still be close to their children and grandchildren was an added bonus.

“Relying on a pond, as we currently are, we have enjoyed the beauty of the opening and the ability to see at a glance how the day will be – but the difference is good,” he says. “Although Woods is attractive because of its natural beauty, the ability to choose the very perfect for the house we wanted to build was a major factor in all.”

The bungalow is currently in the framing phase, so it will be several months before the couple is able to unpack and embark on their newest living adventure.

The custom built home is large enough to comfortably hold what they already have while keeping an open plan, but the addition of vaulted ceilings to the living room, dining room, and front porch gives extra room.

There is no doubt that for Brian and Susan Vos, buying and building a bungalow was a lifestyle choice.

“Living on one floor is a huge benefit in so many ways when there are only two of you. Having access to all aspects of daily living on one floor, as well as the increased resale value are just two of the many reasons that motivated us to build a bungalow, ”Brian adds.

But getting to this point in the construction process was driven with excitement and challenge to find just the right place for the home they envisioned.

“It’s been a year since we started seeing where we were going to build in Legacy, because building a bungalow requires a lot of things that may not be available on every street or open road,” says Vos. “Knowing Woods was offering much greater with the right width and depth meant waiting for it to become available.”

While waiting, they talked to other builders before deciding that WestCreek would build the house, they considered what they wanted and needed, spending five months with the builder to get the design properly.

DETAILS

buyers: Brian and Susan Vos. Brian is a “still working a few days a week” business owner while Susan has retired from medical transcription to spend more time with children and grandchildren. Both are in their mid-60s.

The seed they bought: A 1,800-square-foot bungalow on the main 1,200 more on the basement level. The house has two bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs, along with three full baths.

Where they bought:

The home is in the new southeast community of Legacy’s Calgary, the first phase of the 36-lot Woods, which has been developed by WestCreek Developments.

Who built it: The house is being built by WestCreek Homes. Currently the house is in the framing phase.

Showhomes: Performances set in the Legacy Woods district of WestCreek Homes, Jayman Built and Trico Homes will celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, February 8th. Open from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. weekends and holidays. Closed on Friday.

Information:legacylife.ca

