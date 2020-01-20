advertisement

Ifti engages in sailing on BC Ferries

Pair sailed between the hometowns for two years

A diamond ring marked the midpoint between a B.C. couple love story this weekend.

BC Ferries took to social media this week to share happy news from a love-filled cruise between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay ferry terminals.

Ashly Gait and her partner Jaydon Boughen – identified as the happy couple on social media – were engaged as the ship passed through Active Pass, the midpoint between their hometowns. According to the BC Ferries post, the pair sailed the streets almost every weekend for two years just to see each other.

“We are honored to have played a small part of this amazing milestone,” BC Ferries said. “Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!”

