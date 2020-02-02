advertisement

There was good news for buyers in December 1996, as it was revealed that BHS planned to open a new store in Burton.

The London-based company planned to take over the Sainsbury’s supermarket unit from Underhill Walk – provided Sainsbury had the green light to move to a new store on Union Street.

If the project went ahead – which it did – BHS said it planned to use 25,000 of the 40,000 square feet of the Sainsbury store.

It was then negotiated that Coopers Square, then owned by the Lothbury Property Trust, would purchase the remaining 15,000 square feet of store for other commercial uses.

Speaking at the time, Sainsbury’s development surveyor Kevin MacMillan said: “I think the position of the Burton site at Coopers Square has always been that which would be favored by any other retailer.

“It is a privileged position and it will benefit shopping centers as well as other advantages in terms of jobs.”

A BHS spokesperson said, “We plan to open in April 1998 and it will be a standard BHS with coffee in the latest restaurant format.

New Burton store in Sainsbury in August 1997

(Image: Burton Mail / Mail Remembers)

“We have a wish list of places we would like to have and Burton is what we are looking for.”

Jeff Marlow, CEO of the Burton and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “This is great news. It’s a vote of confidence and a big boost to the city by offering a greater variety and range of stores.

“We are on the way to becoming a key regional center and what we need to do now is get there and promote the city regionally and nationally.”

The store received the green light and officially opened on April 7, 1998.

The business was dissolved in April 2016, resulting in the closure of all stores on the main street.

The Burton store closed on November 9, 2016.

