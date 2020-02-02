advertisement

JIUJIANG – Hours marked Saturday after 50-year-old Lu Yuejin struggled to cross the police checkpoint on the bridge over the Yangtze River and outside Hubei province, which is in virtual closure as China tries to control a coronavirus outbreak.

Lu, a farmer from a village in the bridge province of Hubei province, was trying to get a pass for her daughter, 26-year-old Hu Ping, who has leukemia. She has not been able to receive a second round of chemotherapy treatment at the overcrowded hospitals of the provincial capital Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

“My daughter has to go to the hospital in Jiujiang,” she said at the checkpoint. “She needs her treatment. But they will not let us. “

advertisement

Her daughter sat on the ground wrapped in a blanket as Lu responded in tears to the police.

“Please take my daughter. I don’t need to go any further … please just let my daughter go, “she asked.

Her prayers were almost drowned out by a loudspeaker playing a pre-recorded message that residents would not be allowed to enter Jiujiang, the city of Jiangxi province on the south side of the Yangtze.

The bridge was largely shut down in an effort to stop the spread of the new disease, which infected 14,380 people, most of them in China, and killed more than 300.

Dozens of people have attempted to cross the police checkpoint in recent days. Some had succeeded in holding the right train or plane ticket departing Jiujiang and bought before January 24, but many had failed.

For most of Saturday morning, this was the case for Lu as she responded to her daughter’s case with authorities.

“All I want to do is save her life,” she said.

About an hour after she spoke with Reuters at the checkpoint, police began to move. Calls were made, an ambulance was called and Lu and Hu were eventually allowed.

Hu seemed to be falling as she passed through the temperature controls at the checkpoint and toward the waiting ambulance. (Reporting by Martin Pollard; Editing by Tony Munroe and Lincoln Feast.)

advertisement