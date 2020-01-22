advertisement

The world of motorsport is always on the move. To rewrite the words of the Greek philosopher Heraclitus of Ephesus in this context: “There is nothing permanent except changes.” The changes in rules – technical and sporty – that motor sport brought about after 2010 were not only enormous, but also important for the determination of the establishment to open a bright future for sport.

So if we consider the new power plant for Formula 1 vehicles in 2014 or the improvement in engine performance and the introduction of a larger turbo controller for rally vehicles in 2017 or the introduction of CRT machines (Claiming Rule Team) in MotoGP 2012 we are talking about revolutionary changes in sport. At the heart of these seismic changes was the determination of motorsport to create order and improve the performance and safety of competitors.

advertisement

Formula 1 is going ahead

When it comes to technology, F1’s vast budget (a recent Forbes report puts the 10 teams’ total budget at $ 2.6 billion a year) outshines other areas of motorsport. It is therefore generally accepted that changes in rules in other forms of motorsport are dictated by the changes in F1.

At the last race of the 2010 season in Abu Dhabi, Sebastian Vettel was F1 champion at just 23 years and 134 days. – AFP

It was over two decades before Formula One struggled with some issues, including shrinking audience numbers and growing budgets for the top teams, which put the gap even more at a disadvantage – given the stiff resistance of the big teams – are aimed at the to make sport much fairer for the participants. To save engine costs, the authorities limited one driver to a maximum of eight engines per season and four additional units for testing in 2009. According to reports, this could save up to 50 percent of the costs compared to the previous season. In addition, the engine speed was increased from 19,000 to 18,000 to improve the life of the engine. This year, the FIA ​​(Federation Internationale de l’Automobile), the World Federation of Motorsport, launched the KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) to support environmental solutions worldwide, which uses a flywheel to extract the energy released during braking Battery that gives the driver a boost of 80 hp for 6.7 seconds at the push of a button – a gain of up to almost a second per lap. These changes have largely proven to be the forerunners of the most important changes that F1 would experience in the following years.

It is important that KERS has brought some problems. First, the system, which cost nearly $ 35 million, put additional pressure on the teams’ finances. Next there was the main problem of weight: At around 30 kg, it turned out to be a bit too heavy for the cars. The system was stored in the cold store the following season, but was reintroduced in 2011 after Formula 1 raised the vehicle’s weight limit to 640 kg.

Simultaneously with the return of KERS, the DRS (Drag Reduction System) was introduced, a driver-controlled system that helped to reach top speeds and made overtaking easier.

Go green and cut costs

The changes to the F1 rules for the 2014 season were perhaps the largest and most extensive in the history of the sport. The idea for the changes was to strive for the sport to strengthen its “green” properties, improve its performance and make Formula 1 really energy efficient.

The 2.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 engines, which have been driving Formula 1 vehicles since 2006, were discarded in favor of new 1.6-liter six-cylinder single turbos with an energy recovery system (ERS). The new engine, with additional power boost from the ERS (two engine units that use kinetic and thermal energy independently) matched the performance of the scrapped V8, although there were initial complaints that the engine units were relatively silent the tone and anger that normally came with are connected to sport. The teams later managed to largely remedy the noise deficit of the cars by reconfiguring the exhaust systems.

Under the new rules, fuel consumption was limited to 100 kg per race. In the past, a car with no fuel limit would consume up to 150 kg.

For cost reasons, the number of engines that a driver could use in one season was reduced from eight to five. The engine consisted of the internal combustion engine, the ERS, the turbocharger and other additional units, and each of these conspicuous jobs meant the commissioning of a sixth engine, for which a penalty of 10 starting places was imposed. Given the harsh criticism from teams that the engine system was one-sided and the penalties were very severe, the 2018 rules were revised to treat the engine components independently. This meant that one driver was allowed to use up to three internal combustion engines, the MGU-H (engine generator unit – heat) and the turbocharger, as well as two of the MGU-K (engine generator unit – kinetics). Energy storage and electronic controls.

Sebastian Loeb and his co-driver Daniel Elena celebrate their nine rally world championship titles in a row in October 2012. – Getty Images

The new cockpit protection added to the cars got their thumbs from anywhere on the racetrack. The protective device resembles a halo and prevents dirt from flying away from the vehicle in front. The F1 authorities have been discussing this safety device since Felipe Massa passed out from a spring that had come loose from Ruben Barrichello’s car during qualification for the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix. Massa had contracted a skull fracture.

The great year of the F1 in 2021

Formula 1 fans expect 2021 to be a turning point for sport. With a completely new design philosophy and a limitation of the team’s budget, sport is breaking new ground.

The new changes in the design of the F1 cars mainly aim to encourage overtaking. The biggest problem that a car faces when trying to pass is a significant decrease in downforce due to dirty air from the car in front. But with the new design and simplified body, the air is expected to be much cleaner and the flow rate higher. And with a cleaner airflow, drivers have a better opportunity to overtake.

With wheel control units, larger 18-inch rims and superior aerodynamics for the underbody, the 2021 vehicles of the current generation are reportedly quite a bit ahead.

Sebastien Ogier and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia celebrate their sixth rally world championship title in a row in November 2018. – Getty Images

The spending cap, which will come into force in 2021, is a huge step for sport. Curbing the professional league of top teams has been at the top of the F1 agenda for some time. However, the authorities bumped into the powerful lobby of the top teams every time they wanted to pass a law against extravagant budgets. In a groundbreaking step, a cost cap of $ 175 million per team per season was set. Although this only applies to operation on the racetrack (without costs such as driver salary and marketing fees), it is expected that the expenditure gap between “belongings” and “belongings” will be closed and a balanced game will be possible.

To save further costs, the configurations of the gearbox were frozen, while upgrades on race weekends and the number of wind tunnel running teams were also reduced.

Protects your expenses

The rule changes for the 2017 World Rally Championship were very significant. A number of measures have been developed to improve both the aerodynamic and mechanical grip of cars. The new rules also helped increase the average stage speed, making it almost 20 seconds faster than before. Changes initiated by the FIA ​​included: an increase in engine power from 300 HP to 380 HP; Introduction of a larger turbo limiter (36 mm instead of 33 mm); Relaxation of the rules for the rear diffuser, which gave manufacturers more freedom to develop a wider range of aerodynamic shapes.

In order to encourage more manufacturers to take part in the championship, the FIA ​​has relaxed the regulations on homologation. According to the new rule, every production that is at least 3.9 m long is considered a World Rally Car.

Last season, the WRC shortened the total distance of the special tests per event to 350 km with a view to reducing costs. It used to be 500 km. In addition, the teams were not allowed to complete more than 42 test days per season.

The authorities also restructured the WRC’s support categories and created a new class called World Rally Championship-2 Pro at the expense of the World Rally Championship-3, which was discontinued. The WRC-2 Pro was then opened to teams supported by manufacturers.

Set for a hybrid raise

Although the blockade is very slow, it has now been confirmed that the highest class of the WRC will use hybrid technology in the 2022 season. The FIA ​​has been working tirelessly for hybrid motors in the WRC for several years, but without success.

In an interview with the European media, FIA President Jean Todt expressed his disappointment with the attitude of the manufacturers who blocked the hybridization step. “I myself am fully committed to taking the development of motorsport into account for rallies. And of course it is a great disappointment for me not to see that rallies have at least focused on a certain hybridization and a certain new technology,” said he.

“The reason I am told by people who are there to run the business is that the manufacturers don’t want it.” You don’t want to change the regulation. You don’t want … it’s always the reason.

“For me it is absolutely not a position; When I go to auto shows in Frankfurt, Paris, China, Japan or Geneva, I only see new technologies. It’s frustrating for me to see at a FIA world event that they don’t want new technologies. “

However, the manufacturers now had a change of heart. You have contributed to the FIA ​​technical team, which will be working on the implementation of hybrid solutions in two years.

Get the teams closer to the track

With the recent widespread revision of MotoGP, the establishment established rules in 2016 to negate the benefits of the factory teams over smaller outfits. The smaller teams received up to a dozen engines per season allowances for unlimited testing and engine development in the season, while the two big factory teams, Yamaha and Honda, were limited to fewer tests and seven engines per season. And their engine development work couldn’t go beyond pre-season testing.

In pursuit of fairer races, MotoGP has banned the special electronic devices that are only used by the top teams and replaced them with a new control unit for all participants.

The CRT machines that positioned themselves on the grid for the 2012 season pioneered the rule changes in 2016. Given a financial crisis, the CRT initiative from Dorna Sports, owner of MotoGP’s Commercial Rights, enabled independent teams to to participate in the series. The next task of the MotoGP establishment was to give the independent riders the opportunity to compete with the factory teams. This resulted in concessions for CRTs like more engines and fuel per season.

looking ahead

The current contract between Dorna Sports and the manufacturers ends in 2021, but they are already preparing a new agreement. According to the GPOne.com website, the number of races under the new contract could increase from 20 to 22.

The possibility of new manufacturers joining the existing ones – Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha – looks good.

Formula E: The future of racing?

Formula E has come a long way since its introduction in 2014. If the weak, muffled exhaust notes and sluggish speeds are the main complaints against this all-electric racing series, you have to look at the massive improvement that Formula E has achieved with its -2 car gene. Unlike the earlier generation of Formula E cars, whose batteries don’t last long (a driver would start a race in one car and switch to another car after the battery ran out and finish the race), the Gen-2 Das Auto performs better to complete a 45-minute race. Gen-2 is powered by a 250 kW engine and reaches top speeds of 280 km / h. Any young racing series would be proud of this kind of progress.

Alejandro Agag, the founder and chairman of the Formula E series, told ESPN: “… In the fifth year we will switch the system from two cars to one car to complete the entire race. This will show how much technology has improved and how much we have achieved in this short time in terms of energy density and technology development that can then be used in the cars that people drive every day.

“I think that’s Formula E’s great success of continuing to be a technological laboratory to show the public that electric cars drive longer and faster every year.”

You never know that Formula E could develop cars that could deliver over 700 horsepower in a few years, which is very close to the performance of a Formula 1 car.

With street car emissions causing environmental problems in most cities around the world, many governments are planning to phase out gasoline and diesel vehicles and promote electric vehicles that provide cleaner air and greener cities. This predisposition for electric vehicles speaks for Formula E.

The biggest advantage of Formula E is the patronage of the manufacturers. The manufacturing teams of the all-electric series are far more than in Formula 1. And here the game starts to get a little serious.

Everyone in the family: eight-time world champion – in three classes – Marc Marquez (right) with his younger brother Alex, two-time world champion in two classes. Alex will join his brother at Respol Honda in the 2020 MotoGP season. – AFP

The Formula E vehicles are largely standardized so that the team engineers can only work on the drive train, aerodynamics and software. This keeps team spending low, which is a major attraction for manufacturers. Since road cars will be electric in the near future, Formula E offers the ideal platform for manufacturers to develop and present their electric drives.

Will Formula 1 then lose its relevance for Formula E?

Not really. Although the profile of Formula E has grown steadily, it will take a long time for the series to reach the current level of Formula 1. With its robust, medium-heavy machines powered by a dazzling number of stars, F1 will continue to dominate the world of motorsport.

Formula E will undoubtedly be the point of reference for the emerging electric vehicle industry, but automakers are in no hurry to dispose of hybrid motors that they believe can be designed to dramatically reduce their carbon footprint. One of the main goals of the F1 is to achieve “net zero emissions” by 2030.

advertisement