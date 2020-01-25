advertisement

The parents of a disabled girl from Chaddesden asked residents of Derby to help him say “Dad” for the first time at the age of four.

Bombardier employee Mateusz Jakubiak and partner Edyta Krynska said young Zosia, who has cerebral palsy, needs specialized treatment to improve her movements.

advertisement

Zosia is unable to move her arms and legs, speak or eat and needs 24 hour care.

Mateusz, 35, said he and Edyta took Zosia to a Derby chiropractor every day for two weeks before Christmas and that it was soon after she said her first word – “Mama”.

Mateusz said, “It would be great to hear her say daddy next time. We hope that one day she can.”

Now the couple, who have lived in Chaddesden for four years, are raising funds to ensure that Zosia can continue to benefit from rehabilitation every day.

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

They collect £ 5,000 for her treatment and say it will “change life” for her.

Mateusz said: “After seeing the chiropractor, she was more relaxed and started to move more.

“Before, she didn’t speak much but now she says” mom “.

When Zosia was born, you could “ hold her in one hand, ” said Mateusz

(Image: Edyta Krynska)

“When you have a normal child and they say mom, it’s beautiful, but when Zosia says it, it’s amazing.

“We were very happy. This is why we want therapy because it is important to her. We have to do it for her, we have no choice. “

Edyta, 42, who also has two grown children and takes care of Zosia full-time, said, “It was amazing when she said mom. Since then, I have been happy every day.

“We hope that with rehabilitation, she will start talking more. She already started talking a little after just two weeks. “

Edyta said it was “ amazing ” when her daughter said her first word

(Image: Edyta Krynska)

Treatment at the Chiro Family Practice in Chaddesden costs £ 2,930 for six months. But the couple cannot afford to continue paying for the treatment, so they are raising funds so that Zosia can have it more regularly.

The couple are also studying physiotherapy at Stafford which costs £ 100 for a session.

Zosia has a special chair and car seat on the NHS, but the treatment she needs is not available, her parents said.

Mateusz, originally from Poland but living in the UK for 12 years, said: “Since she started Ivy House school, she has been much better with people.

“Before I started, it was terrible. She was afraid of people and cried when someone touched her.

“Now she likes to play with other kids and likes to swim.”

Zosia weighed just over 3.5 pounds at birth

(Image: Edyta Krynska)

Edyta said she had a normal pregnancy for up to 20 weeks when she contracted an infection that prevented Zosia from breathing for “a few seconds”.

Mateusz said, “We were told we could lose her, so we fought for her. It was very difficult for us.

“Edyta underwent an emergency cesarean at 30 weeks. We saw Zosia for half an hour when she was born, and then they transported her to Stoke hospital.

“We stayed there for a week, then we spent two months in intensive care at the Royal Derby Hospital. We knew something was wrong because she didn’t look like a normal baby, but we still hoped. “

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

Zosia must have had oxygen during the first year of her life and at 18 months old she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

It is a neurological condition caused by brain damage that can cause a range of disabilities, including movement and speech difficulties.

You can donate on their gofundme page here.

A spokesperson for Chiro Family Practice said: “We evaluated Sophie as we would any other patient, looking at past and present neurological issues, spinal issues, focusing primarily on the nervous system .

“We also discussed how we could work together taking into account Sophie’s individual needs. We agreed to continue helping Sophie by contributing to her visits to our clinic via a reduced rate of £ 35.”

advertisement