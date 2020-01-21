advertisement

The world after Jim:

• It is now official. Los Angeles in 2020 sounds like New Orleans in 2019.

• Notice? Saints fans exploded with rage over a punishment that was not mentioned in the 2019 NFC championship game and helped the Rams to the Super Bowl. Louisiana politicians were angry, ordinary fans were deflated and a lawyer / fan filed a lawsuit against the NFL to drop Commissioner Roger Goodell, among others. They laughed out of court and most of us shook our heads at the whole thing.

• Scroll forward one year. The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved an application submitted by City Councilors Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz on Wednesday. He urged Major League Baseball not only to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox for World Series titles 2017 and 18, the theft scandal has already been exposed and another scandal is under investigation, but the Commissioner’s Trophies for both years are scheduled to 1000 Vin Scully Ave will be sent. in Los Angeles.

• Think about it, people. Obviously, the revelations of the past few months seem to shed a different light on these two World Series, and Dodger fans have a right and reason to take a breath. (Like Yankee fans, which is a topic for a completely different conversation).

But do you really want to cut off like that?

• The LA City Council beat the Beverly Hills City Council by a week. The city’s mayor, John Mirisch, had planned to include a similar resolution for the council meeting next Tuesday in the minutes. Our suggestion again: let it go.

Let them live with their corrupt championships. That should be comfort enough.

• It has been estimated that there have been more than 19,000 baseball players since 1871 and when the American Association was founded. With Tuesday and the election of Derek Jeter and Larry Walker, 236 of them are Hall of Famers.

So if you’re wondering why your guy didn’t come in or get more votes? Therefore. It should be exclusive.

• The voting in this room: Jeter, Walker, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, Billy Wagner and Omar Vizquel.

In other words, two Hall of Famers now certified, two that are part of the PED discussion, but are producing Hall of Fame-worthy numbers before the suspicion arose, the best big game pitcher of its generation, one of the dominant bas-reliefs of His time, and one Winner of 11 Gold Gloves (Ozzie Smith had 13), who also had 2,877 career hits. The four shortstops that had more hits are all in the hall: Jeter, Ripken, Robin Yount – who played short in eleven seasons and got the rest of his 3,142 goals in nine seasons as outfielder – and Honus Wagner.

• Can it be assumed that the voter who bypassed Jeter out of 397 ballots is not active on social media?

• Had we suspected that Walker would wear a SpongeBob squarepants shirt for the first post-election interview, he might have entered the Hall of Fame three years earlier.

• The announcement of the Hall of Fame came at a perfect time for baseball, especially for the MLB television and radio stations. For at least a few hours, they could push Signgate into the background.

• Now that Jeter Watch is over, we are returning to our regular Mookie Betts / Kris Bryant / Nolan Arenado trade rumors that the Dodgers appear as a stalking horse.

• The greatest sports history in LA on Tuesday? That would be the arrival of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández to join the galaxy. Those who follow football, and especially those who see El Tri as their favorite team, know that this could be a move that is far more effective in the short and long term than the takeover of Zlatan Ibrahimović by the galaxy two years ago, but also that of David Beckham in 2007 or even Landon Donovan in 2005.

Chicharito is so revered in the Mexican-American community, which is still a difficult sales success for Major League Soccer. The best part? Unlike the two previous international superstars, Chicharito is in the training camp and will be in the club from the opening day.

• The stronger link between MLS and League MX, including stronger in-season competition between teams from the two leagues (the Leagues and Campeones Cups) and the MLS League MX all-star game on July 29 at Banc of California Stadium, will lead to deterioration The domestic league has the chance to further penetrate SoCal’s Latino market. But the MLS teams have to do their part by being competitive in these games.

Meanwhile, the duels between Chicharito and Carlos Vela from LAFC El Clásico will take them to an even higher level. At some point we could say “Zlatan who?” (He would hate to find out.)

• There is a point in the off-season of every sport, sometimes more than one, where the power of speculation only mows logic and reality. We have already reached one of these points in the NFL and are still a week and a half away from the Super Bowl.

• The revelation from Philip Rivers that he and his family were constantly moving to Florida – imagine the number of vans required for this move – made the rumor mill run flat on Sunday morning. The conclusion among many was that B follows A, and so Tom Brady is inexorably on the way to the Chargers as their starting quarter back in 2020.

Do you think it’s a good idea to slow down?

