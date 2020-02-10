advertisement

Residents living near a popular city park were surprised to hear him call a hotspot of anti-social behavior.

Across the city and county, Western Park recorded the most complaints of minor crimes last year, with 54 incidents in 2019.

The new figures do not show which offenses have been reported to the police in and around the park, but anti-social behavior includes such things as vandalism, street drinking, dumping of garbage and prostitution.

Paul Fisher, a resident of Western Park Road, whose house overlooks the park, said, “It’s not like that at all.

“I don’t remember the last time something like this happened.

“There are occasional car burglaries and sometimes you illegally meet people who get into each other’s cars – but it’s not drug trafficking or prostitution.

“When we moved in 15 years ago, we were told there might be anti-social behavior, but everything is nice and calm here.”

Jan Martin, 67, who lives on the same street, said, “I hadn’t noticed. I am not one of the people who reported it.

“People who park here sometimes throw garbage on the street, but in terms of noise, the worst part is a loose drain cover on the A47 that bangs every time someone passes over it.

“You feel a little vulnerable with the park opposite, but I have been here since 1991 and it is an absolutely pleasant place to live.”

Sheila Riddlestone, 72, who lives in nearby Mellor Road, said: “In general, it’s a nice, quiet area.

“We have been here for 35 years and there is nothing except the traffic noise that you would expect these days.

Western Park, Leicester

(Image: Google Maps)

“I know dog walkers have problems with things in the park like quads and people camping – there are concerns about drug use. But I haven’t seen anything myself. “

Glenfield resident Gloria Wilson, 79, walks her dog in Western Park most of the time and said motorcycles were the only problem she had ever had in the park.

“I never worry about my safety,” she said. “There are a lot of motorcycles around but I can’t think of anything else.”

The figures for anti-social behavior come from analysis of data from the Home Office’s British police website, which shows details of each crime recorded by the police, as well as where they occurred.

British police say the crime scenes at street level “are only an approximation of where the actual crimes were committed, they are not the exact locations”.

This means that crimes may have taken place in the surrounding streets where they are recorded.

After Western Park, the second worst area of ​​anti-social behavior was Gooding Avenue, near Braunstone Park. Police there recorded 50 incidents of anti-social behavior in 2019.

This was followed by 44 cases recorded in or around the Highcross commercial area, 44 incidents recorded around Wensley Rise, Eyres Monsell and 43 recorded around Sturdee Green nearby.

Other hot spots for anti-social behavior included Yeoman Lane in the city center, Swan Street in Loughborough and Oak Street in Spinney Hills, Leicester.

.

