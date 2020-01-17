advertisement

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) recently introduced a simple, hassle-free SMS service that will allow applicants and parents to verify and confirm their registration and access their results as soon as they are officially published by the Ministry of Education and Sports. (PHOTO / courtesy)

NAGURU – The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, is about to publish the primary school leaving exams – EPP at the parents’ school in Kampala.

In last year’s PLE 2018, male applicants outperformed their female counterparts, with around 41,000 of them advancing to Division One compared to their female counterparts who had only 35,000 succeeding in Division One.

The most successful subjects in 2018 were English followed by social studies. Science and mathematics were the least studied subjects.

How to check the results on the phone?

Mr. Odongo said that anyone wishing to access the results can do so via their mobile phone.

Access the message menu and enter “PLE”, leave space, enter the correct candidate’s index number, then send it to 6600. “

This is the official procedure announced by the authorities.

How to send the message to know your PLE results

To access the service, he said that a user should simply send an SMS from a mobile phone to code number 6600 on Airtel Uganda or MTN Uganda.

To build a valid SMS, users must enter a prescribed keyword followed by their index number and send the SMS to 6600.

The user should then instantly receive their exam results or registration details.

Each SMS sent to the 6600 is billed UGX. 500 on the Airtel and MTN networks, therefore, users need to make sure they have enough credit on their phones.

UNEB says that the SMS service is voluntary.

For example PLE REG space index number

for example. REG4 U1016 / 502.

