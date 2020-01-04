advertisement

We don’t know for sure how or why Amazon reduced its crazy Black Friday deal that reduced $ 60 PlayStation Plus 12-month membership codes to just $ 44.99, but we’re not complaining either. PS Plus memberships hardly ever go on sale outside of major sales events such as Black Friday or Prime Day, so this deal is extremely rare. It’s also a chance to set up for years – PlayStation Plus membership codes are stackable, so you can now buy two or three at a discount and add two or three years to your current PS Plus balance. Oh well, you can add five years if you want! With the PlayStation 4 crushing the Xbox One and the upcoming new PS5 ready to continue the trend, this is the perfect time to hold your membership with a deep 20% discount.

Here is some important information from the product page:

12 months – Play all year round

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play online games with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

