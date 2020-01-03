advertisement

This is not an exercise. We repeat, this is not an exercise. We’re not sure how or why, but Amazon has lowered PlayStation Plus 12-month digital membership codes from their regular price of $ 60 to just $ 44.99, which is the insanely popular Black Friday deal that tens of thousands of our readers use made of it. This is one of the best deals you will ever find and it is stackable, which is fantastic. That means you can get several of these codes and stack them on your PlayStation Plus account to add as many years as you want to your current balance. However, there is no way that this deal will last very long, so hurry up!

Here are some important information from the product page:

12 months – Play all year round

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play online games with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

