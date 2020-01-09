advertisement

Sony entered the stage at CES 2020 to unveil its unique vision for the future, which apparently includes Sony cars, high-end Sony 8K TV and of course the PS5. We all expected Sony to reveal new details about the PlayStation 5 event at the press conference, but the company wanted to keep everything secret. Sony has summarized all confirmed PS5 features, revealed the surprising PS5 logo and shared PS4 sales statistics with the crowd, teasing that the details that gamers wanted to follow would follow. In a separate interview after the event, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan revealed that the biggest features of the PS5 have not even been announced, which is absolutely exciting, given what Sony has already revealed about the upcoming console.

Ryan shared the next slide with the public at CES, which lists the most important PS5 feature that Sony has revealed in recent months, and most are huge upgrades to the console. Hardware-based ray tracing support is one of them, implying that the PS5 will yield huge CPU and GPU upgrades – and it has already been confirmed that AMD is the chip supplier for both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

Image source: Sony via Business Insider

The “ultra-fast SSD” is another, because Sony has already dismantled the impressive SSD performance of the PS5. Similarly, the new haptics of the DualShock 5 controller were unveiled to the world a few months ago.

But Ryan also told Business Insider Japan that “there is more to the PS5 than this”, including unique features that set it apart from traditional consoles. These major functions have not been revealed, but are likely to be announced soon. The PS4 is of course also a traditional console, so it will be interesting to see what unique features Sony may have created for the PlayStation 5.

We will remind you that the console is said to have one feature that the Xbox Series X may not have, and that is a built-in, game-oriented, virtual assistant that would work on both the PS5 and mobile. The assistant could help players with in-game content and provide information about the status of some events in their favorite games. Although this PlayStation assistant has been in various rumors so far, Sony still needs to acknowledge its existence.

Sony is expected to unveil the new console at a PlayStation event in mid-February, but the company still needs to send out invitations to the press.

Image source: Olly Curtis / Future Publishing / Shutterstock

