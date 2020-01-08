advertisement

The Sony Business surprises all video game lovers who PlayStation 5 Console will be launched in 2020. The fifth edition of the company, which was born in Tokyo, Japan, has the news that more than one has left its mouth open.

The first discovery was the logo that the presentation will receive when the console is started (turned on). Sony reused its conference CES 2020, Consumer Electronics Fair in Las Vegas to give the “notation”.

PS5 will hit stores in late 2020. This includes a Dualshock 5 controller, a 3D audio chip, ray tracing and a high-speed solid-state drive. If this is not enough, the PS4 games will also be read out

Among the elements of the video game console, ray tracing stands out: it is based on the simulation of sun rays in real time and 3D audio: it redefines the sound that can be generated in a video game.

Of course, optical discs support a 4K resolution of 60 frames per second. Sony said its console will hold up to 8K at 60 FPS. If all of this seems enough to you, you will fall in love with the next detail and long for it.

Haptic technology

The Dualshock 5 has buttons with haptic technology. In every game you can feel a variety of very different textures as you steer through grass fields or when the vehicle is over the mud.

price

Without a doubt, the value of this new “toy” must be seen before you buy it, Experts estimate that the value does not exceed USD 400It should be made clear that this depends on the country and region in which it is sold.

