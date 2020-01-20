advertisement

With the PlayStation 5 launch event nearly confirmed in February, the three things everyone wants to know are the release date, the price and the line-up of games available at the launch. All of this should be revealed at the event, but one element of the huge 4chan leak that we have not yet touched is the games that were named as potential launch titles for the PS5 – some more credible than others.

According to the leak, Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 21, Demon’s Souls Remastered, Godfall and a brand new IP from SIE Santa Monica Studio called Legendz are all announced as launch titles for the PS5. Of these five games, Gearbox Software’s Godfall is the only one officially created by the studio working on it.

Regardless of the veracity of the leak, none of these games are particularly far-fetched for a PlayStation 5 console launch. The last numbered entry in the Gran Turismo series is more than six years old, MLB The Show is an inevitable annual release and fans of the Dark Souls games have been asking for a Demon’s Souls remaster for years.

In addition, in a recent episode of the Split Screen podcast, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier (who just revealed that Horizon Zero Dawn would be coming to the PC later this year) said the first-party games to be revealed for PS5 next month were exclusive to PS5 will be. In other words, unlike the launch of the Xbox Series X, the PS5 games from Sony are not backwards compatible with the PS4. If you want to play them, you have to upgrade.

Finally, the 4chan leak also claims that Sony will tease a number of future releases during the February event, including a new Horizon Zero Dawn game, the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, a new Crash Bandicoot game, a sci-fi game from Naughty Dog, Final Fantasy 16, a new Resident Evil game and more. It’s hard to believe that Sony will put all of this in a single show, but on the other hand, Sony will skip the E3 this year.

