An increasing number of reports have said that Sony would organize a PlayStation meeting in February, just like in 2013, to unveil the new PlayStation 5. More recently, a leaker that shared a lot of information about Sony’s PS5 launch plans offered a current date and location: Sony Hall, New York, on February 5.

But as we get closer to that date, it seems increasingly unlikely that Sony will organize an event so quickly. The company still has to issue press invitations, which usually fall a few weeks prior to a keynote. Sony announced the PlayStation Meeting 2013 press on January 31 of that year, almost three weeks before the debut on February 20. But Sony may still be holding its PS5 event next month and fans think they have finally discovered the date.

Redditor PennyOhms looked at the Sony Hall calendar for February and found a private event scheduled for February 29 that would begin at 7:00 PM ET. According to the Redditor, nothing is scheduled for February 5. As with other PS5 rumors, however, there is nothing definitive to confirm the date. What we do know for sure from Sony is that the company is not going to E3, so we do not expect PS5 announcements during the show.

February 29 is a Saturday and it seems unlikely that Sony will hold a press event at the weekend. PlayStation Meeting 2013 happened on a Wednesday. Regarding the actual start time, the event started in 2013 at 6:00 PM EST, so it would make sense to start the PS5 event at 7:00 PM. A quick glance at the Sony Hall event calendar for February tells us that most Wednesday in February would still be available for Sony, including February 5. The location is also closed for another private event that is scheduled for Monday, February 24 at 7:30 PM. However, that specific day may not be the best day for a PS5 unveiling event, as that is the first day of Mobile World Congress 2020, and the same media members who would attend a PS5 unveiling may be busy with mobile news in Barcelona, Spain.

With that in mind, an event date on February 29 would make sense for two reasons. First of all, media members would have enough time to handle the logistics to come to New York for the event. If the date is correct, Sony must announce the event by February 9, assuming it sticks to the same PlayStation startup book it used for the PS4.

Secondly, and this has nothing to do with the console itself, Sony cannot ignore the corona virus, which can easily spread during incubation, even if the wearer has no signs. Depending on how the breakout evolves, traveling may not be the best idea, especially for those who come to cover the PS5 event from Asia. Hopefully, the outbreak will be better mitigated at the end of February and we will know more about how to cure the infection.

Image source: Olly Curtis / Future Publishing / Shutterstock

