Following the outbreak of the corona virus in Wuhan, China, video game console manufacturers are experiencing delays in manufacturing cycles.

A Jefferies Group report published by Business Insider states that Sony and Microsoft may need to change the scheduled launch dates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The consoles should hit the market before Christmas this year, but there are concerns that the manufacturing impact will delay the launch date until next year.

Nintendo released the following statement on its website on Thursday, describing the impact of the virus on its work: “We can confirm that the manufacture of some Nintendo products for the Japanese market may be affected by the effects of the 2019 nCoV outbreak Corona virus has delayed.

“Nintendo is currently not anticipating a significant impact on our broader global systems and accessories supply chain and will not affect product sales in North America and Europe, including pre-orders. We would like to express our concern and support to all of these customers during this challenging period affected by the corona virus. “

The outbreak of the coronavirus has now killed at least 636 people in mainland China, with over 31,000 cases confirmed.

Due to the Corona virus, An Post has discontinued all postal services to China with immediate effect closer to home.

The move follows the decision by a number of international airlines to stop their flights.

