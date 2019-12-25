advertisement

According to one estimate, the ongoing battle between the eighth generation of gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft is not even close, with one becoming the clear winner based on units sold this holiday season.

The British business intelligence and research website VGChartz, which publishes thousands of estimates on game hardware and software sales every week, has published the latest US sales estimate count collected by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The winner? The Sony console, with its PS4 still as popular as ever and according to the VGChartz in the past month 154,522 more units than the Xbox One. That is only added to a significant lifelong lead that the PS4 enjoys over the Xbox One, with website estimates showing that nearly 4.6 million additional PS4 consoles have been sold compared to its rival since the launch of both consoles in November 2013.

All those figures mentioned above are only totals. The latest estimates show that the PS4 has also sold 701,767 more units than the Xbox One in the previous 12 months, and the estimated US sales estimates for both consoles are as follows:

advertisement

PS4 total sales in the US.: 31,411,653

Total Xbox One sales in the US.: 26,845,047

As for global sales, it should be noted that the PS4 exceeded 100 million units sold during the quarter that ended in September. That brought the console, both in the US and abroad, to a total sale to retailers of 102.8 million, according to analyst Daniel Ahmad from Niko Partners. At the end of October, Sony was also selling 1 billion PS4 games.

Here are official PlayStation shipping information from Sony.

The PSP and PS2 numbers are actually slightly higher, because Sony stopped reporting in 2012, despite still sending units.

Sony has never reported PS Vita sales, so it is impossible to say whether PS4 has already sold out … pic.twitter.com/hm6xcc7dTK

– Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 30, 2019

As proof of the fame of Sony this console generation, a lot of rumors, leaks and juicy tidbits have already begun to pile up against the next Sony console – the PS5, which is expected to be launched sometime during the 2020 holiday season . That’s when console wars begin again, and Microsoft is also planning to release its Project Scarlet Xbox One successor to the world around the same time.

Image source: Olly Curtis / Future Publishing / Shutterstock

advertisement