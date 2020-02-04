advertisement

Since the February 24 NHL trading date expires in less than three weeks, only a handful of clubs can be considered sellers. These include those at the bottom of the rankings, such as the Anaheim Ducks, the Detroit Red Wings, the Los Angeles Kings, the New Jersey Devils, the Ottawa Senators and the San Jose Sharks.

However, this number could increase as clubs currently in the playoffs continue to be out of competition. Here you can see five teams that could become sellers on the reporting date.

Buffalo Sabers

Another promising start for the Sabers failed again. With 53 points in 52 games, they need a long winning streak to keep out of the competition.

Defenders Zach Bogosian and striker Evan Rodrigues have already requested a trade. Given their struggles this season, neither of the two seems to have attracted much attention in the retail market. The recent acquisition Michael Frolik could fall back into the trading block and there could be speculation about Conor Sheary. Bogosian, Frolik and Sheary will become free agents in July.

Last spring, Rasmus Ristolainen is said to have asked to trade, but Sabers general manager Jason Botterill stuck to him. The 25-year-old Blueliner liked to play under coach Ralph Krueger this season, but may still be open to a trade.

Minnesota Wild

First year GM Bill Guerin still needs to take a big step, but that could change if the Wilds don’t gain a foothold in the overall standings. With 52 points in 51 games, they have little room for error. Failure to improve the situation could lead to a change in the roster in Minnesota.

Mikko Koivu is the only wild roster player to apply for UFA approval this summer. It will be a surprise if he agrees to waive his standstill clause.

There is trade speculation about winger Jason Zucker and defenders Matt Dumba and Jonas Brodin. All three are signed after this season. Guerin’s predecessor made two failed attempts to move sugar last year. It remains to be seen whether the winger has a future with the wild.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadians dropped the overall standings after two protracted losers, fueled in part by a series of injuries to the key strikers. With 55 points in 54 games, they have great chances to get back into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

With the Habs on the verge of missing the postseason for the fourth time in five years, some angry fans are demanding big changes, like retail goalkeeper Carey Price and defender Shea Weber. That won’t happen, but there are a few valuable Canadians that could spark the interest of playoff competitors.

Leading goal scorer Tomas Tatar and defender Jeff Petry have surfaced in speculation about the media trade, but significant deals may be needed to drive them out of Montreal. Winger Ilya Kovalchuk, who was signed by the Habs a month ago, scored 10 points in twelve games against Montreal.

Nashville predators

The Predators were a big disappointment as they were classified as Stanley Cup contenders in 2019-20. With 55 points in 51 games, they are within range of a wildcard field, but they also lose a series if they get out of competition.

GM David Poile is likely to evaluate his club’s performance over the next few weeks. If they still spin their wheels, he could switch from buyer to seller before February 24th.

Pending UFA strikers Mikael Granlund and Craig Smith could hit the trading block. Poile could also reconsider last summer’s efforts to relocate Kyle Turri’s center. Nick Bonino Veterans Center still has a year of contract, but he’s also emerged as a trade candidate.

New York Rangers

The reconstruction of the Rangers has improved this season. With 54 points in 51 games, however, their hopes wane after the season.

Ranger’s GM Jeff Gorton tends to wait until the very last day before using experienced freelance agents as trade baits. Winger Chris Kreider is considered the potentially best player, but Gorton could stick to him until the last minute to increase his commercial value.

Restricted free agents Tony DeAngelo and Ryan Strome could also arouse interest from playoff competitors. They are among the Rangers’ top scorers, and their RFA status could be of interest to clubs in the market for players whose rights they can retain beyond this season.

