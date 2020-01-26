advertisement

For playoff-bound Pasig-Sta. Lucia and his coach Bong dela Cruz are far from over in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan season.

Having won 107: 100 against Navotas in the North Division playoffs last Saturday evening at Alonte Sports Arena, the Realtors are aiming for bigger goals when the elimination round ends.

“Everyone knows that Pasig ended last season. This is a great achievement for us, but we can’t stop now,” said Dela Cruz, whose team now has 17 wins after only four wins last season Datu Cup had broken in.

advertisement

“We’re going to play one game at a time from here,” added the former coach of the University of Santo Tomas.

As a pioneer of the turnaround, Jeric Teng also vowed to fight the real estate agents to achieve better sowing in the North Division’s playoffs. INQ

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement