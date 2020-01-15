advertisement

They know that a band reached middle age when they started browsing their back catalog, hoping to dig up a few nuggets, brighten them up, and offer them in a different form to their fan base. If you are lucky, you will not be greeted second-hand, but as brilliant buried treasures.

It’s a scary reality in the music industry, where a hundred million streams are viewed as a small beer. For a band that tries to deal with a changing musical landscape, it is tempting to go back to the comfort blanket of their greatest hits to stay outside the cold winds of change.

Reworked, Snow Patrol’s new album, does what it says on the JPEG: The band has revised and refurbished important pieces from their back catalog to bring their bed anthems closer to the lush, lounge-like soundtracks for the living room.

The appearance at Olympia on Wednesday evening was postponed from last month when the band had to be canceled due to illness. So this is a late Christmas press for patient fans.

If anything, this acoustic show is even more reduced than Reworked; There are only two band members on stage – singer Gary Lightbody and guitarist Nathan Connolly – with the Support Act and the former Snow Patrol member Iain Archer on the keyboard.

But just in case you think this sounds like three rock stars on vacation from street musicians. As soon as Lightbody opens his big, rich voice to the opening verse of chocolate, he reminds us why he is on another street level. It can’t help but be an intimate experience, and the audience – careful at first – will soon sing to the main chants and choruses.

“I love this place!” Explains Lightbody as he looks the crowd in the eye. “This is the only theater where I fell off the stage twice.” Some women in the front row stretch their arms out in front of them and no doubt hope that they will be lucky for the third time.

I often found some Snow Patrol songs flimsy and fragile, needed solid bass and pounding drums to keep them from breaking into the ether, but this acoustic set opens up some nice nuances in songs like Crack the Shutters and Don Don’t Give In and leave plenty of space for Lightbody’s lyrics to breathe.

And, probably most importantly, it enables his extremely dedicated personality to come out and embrace the venue in a warm musical embrace.

He admits that he still can’t remember all of his own lyrics in the band’s 25-year career. But with the help of some cheat sheets on a music stand he gets Run and You’re All I Have almost literally down – with the help of the audience, who knows all the words exactly. Set the third bar on fire – originally a duet with Martha Wainwright – and Called Out in the Dark are also highlights.

In the middle of the show, Lightbody’s bandmates leave him alone on the stage with his own thoughts on the latest bereavement. What follows is an almost unbearably personal song for his recently deceased father, but just when you think it becomes pathological self-pity, the song suddenly rises to a life-affirming chorus and cheers the audience up.

I Think of Home – conceived as a homage to Seamus Heaney – Lightbody recalls childhood trips through Ireland’s caravan parks (“Where it rains, you will find us”). And heal me. , , Let’s say we were healed. All that’s needed now is a rousing version of chasing cars, followed by Open Your Eyes, and 2020 has started well.

The game in Dublin, Lightbody said at the end, “was always a magical experience”. He was not wrong.

