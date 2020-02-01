advertisement

Happiness is a big factor in baseball; There are many events beyond the control of a hitter or thrower. In this article, we’ll go over some statistical categories on such situations and point out players who may have bloated ADPs in this season’s draft due to that luck in 2019.

BABIP – Hitters

This is probably the most well-known category for happiness factors. BABIP (batting average on balls in the game) is actually a very simple calculation:

(H – HR) / (AB – K – HR + SF)

Since a strikeout and a home run are completely under the control of a hitter (which means that the field players have no say), these results have less to do with luck than any other hit ball. If you look at a BABIP number, you’ll see a player’s batting average if he doesn’t punch, hit a home run, or hit a victim fly.

The average BABIP last year for players with more than 300 record appearances was .302; this is important for comparison purposes. Another thing to consider is that BABIP correlates with line speed. Here is a scatter plot that shows this relationship based on data from the past three years:

You can see that as the transfer rate increases, BABIP generally also increases. There is a tendency for people to see a .230 BABIP and assume that the player was very unhappy and should improve next year. However, this is only the case if the percentage of line control was not as low as the BABIP value. Let’s keep all of this in mind and examine some of the numbers from last year. Here are the 25 highest BABIPs of last year with the line drive rates given:

The names that really stand out are at the top of the list. Fernando Tatis Jr.. Yoan Moncada. Keston Hiura, and Bryan Reynolds were all young, exciting breakout players in 2019. In addition to Reynolds, there were also high-profile prospects who were either late draft picks or waiver additions that made a difference for fantasy teams. There should be real demand for these players when your design comes, but there are real reasons to avoid them. They all had an above-average line frequency, but none of them was close to the leaders. Although everyone was within three points of this average, they all had incredibly high BABIPs.

I can’t stress enough that you shouldn’t avoid every player who has had a high BABIP in the past year. There are other factors to consider. David Dahl and Trevor Story appear on the list, but that’s expected because they not only play half of their games in hitter-friendly Coors Field, but also have a strong line drive rate. Aaron Judges .360 BABIP is not nearly as alarming when you consider the line frequency of 27%. The same applies Luis Arraez which had a ridiculous 29.4% line drive rate. I encourage everyone to take this approach and use these two statistics at the same time.

Expected statistical differences – Hitters

One of the newer ways to judge a player’s luck are the expected statistics, which come from MLB’s statcast, which was launched in 2015 and records all punches and balls. There are two very interesting statistics that we can use from this data: Expected stroke average (xBA) and Expected weighted basic average (xwOBA), These two statistics calculate the batting average and the WOBA based on the expected results of a player with hit balls. We have full explanations of both statistics here:

Sabermetrics Glossary: ​​expected stroke average

Sabermetrics Glossary: ​​Expected WOBA

In short, a player with a significantly higher xwOBA than his wOBA was unlucky in this data sample. I collected all the data and then calculated the differences for each of these categories.

Here are the 25 luckiest hits per expected stroke average:

We see some repeat names from the BABIP analysis with Tatis, Hiura and Tim Anderson To stand out as a very happy hitter last season. Some other notable ones:

Arraez and Ketel Marte are characterized by great differences. However, it would be difficult not to have a large discrepancy if the value is above 0.325. Only one player had an xBA over 0.325 (Howie Kendrick at 0.336). The other expanded numbers (barrel rate and contact rate) show the incredibly strong seasons 2019 of these two players. So I wouldn’t hesitate to get them just because they show up here.

Coors Field plays a role here, as the thin air and the huge field lead to many additional hits. As long as Dahl, story, Nolan Arenado, and Daniel Murphy are still on the Rocky Mountains, I would not worry about them just because they are included here.

This is not good news for Kris Bryant, who had a pretty nice 2019 after a scary 2018 where he only met 13 homers. Much of his attractiveness is average since he’s a .284 career hit. The much lower xBA would give me a little time to hope for another .280 season.

I have very little interest in Brandon Lowe, who had one of the highest strike rates (34.6%) in the league last year. He was also lucky when he brought the ball into play. You should probably allow someone else to shoot you on the first day.

Here are the top 25 for xwOBA:

While Statcast has started to reduce player speed to these metrics, there is still something to keep in mind. A slow player has fewer hits in the central field and many singles on balls that would normally go for doubles. Before you adjust, the differential leaders are usually a bunch of old, sluggish guys like Kendrys Morales and Albert Pujols. You don’t see too much of it on this list, but always keep that in mind.

We see big names like Marte, Bryant, Alex Bregman, Xander Bogaerts, and Eugenio Suarez Here. All of these guys had a phenomenal 2019 season, and this is definitely a reason to take a closer look at them before investing a ton. Personally, I wouldn’t hesitate to hesitate to Bregman or Suarez since they’ve had elite production for several years, but I might want to dive a little deeper into Marte, Bryant, and Bogaerts before using a top 50 pick.

Yuli Gurriel I will never be a high-ADP guy (currently going over the top 100), but I would avoid him this season. In addition to the huge gap shown here, most of its production came in the few weeks when it was chased by all the hot streaks. His monthly WOBA really show that: .284 in March / April, .319 in May, .313 in June, .520 in July .444 in August and .291 in September / October. It’s not to say that he can’t have another monster month in 2020 and is very useful overall, but there will be a lot of safer options out there.

So there are some hitters that you may want to avoid this year. Now let’s talk about jugs.

xFIP to ERA Differential Pitchers

One of the most common methods for deriving pitcher luck factors is to consider FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) in comparison to ERA. FIP gives you an ERA-like number that only uses the things a pitcher fully controls. These results are allowed for walks, strikes and home runs. Since field players are not involved in any of these events, this leads to a slimmed-down version of ERA that wipes out some of the game’s randomness. The difference between FIP and xFIP is that xFIP uses the thrower’s flyball rate and the average home run to flyball ratio (HR / FB).

Let us show the relationships between ERA and these FIP factors. Here is the relationship between the ratio of pranks to walking (simply the number of pranks a pitcher divided by the number of walks) and the ERA:

You see a clear relationship there, with the ERA generally getting higher as the K / BB ratio gets lower. The elite pitchers are all represented by the dots in the lower left corner of this diagram. High strikeouts and low walks usually result in good ERAs, which you want for fantasy purposes. Here is the relationship between home runs that are allowed per nine innings and ERA:

This is a fairly strong linear relationship, with both ERA and HR / 9 increasing together.

This makes it pretty clear that xFIP is a useful metric because all of its inputs are clearly closely related to ERA. The more strikeouts a pitcher receives and the fewer walks and home runs a pitcher allows, the lower the xFIP and ERA. The difference is that xFIP is a little less variable because bad fielding and some ballpark factors are factored out of the equation.

We can feel good when we say that a pitcher with a much higher xFIP than ERA was probably lucky and it will be difficult for him to repeat this ERA next year. Of course there are exceptions. It is possible that a pitcher can consistently hit its xFIP or be lucky for several years in a row, but it is still useful to look at it. Here are the 25 “happiest” pitchers in the ERA – xFIP difference from last year (at least 10 games started):

The story here is about strike outbreaks. Few of these guys are aspiring pitchers, so not many of them are relevant to super fantasy. Let us highlight some that are important for this year’s designs.

Zac Gallen In his debut season, he threw 80 innings and achieved an impressive strike rate of 28.7% and a slightly above average march rate of 10.8%. At the same time, he restricted Homer with a 0.9 HR / 9 mark. It had a strong ERA of 2.81, which was very different from the 4.15 xFIP. The reason for this was the HR / FB number. Only 10.8% of the fly balls he hit went to Homer, compared to the 16% average for the league. You’d think being a Marlin part of the season had something to do with it, but he only made three of his 15 starts in the cavernous Marlins Park. He only gave up eight home runs, which seems to be particularly unsustainable today given his below-average baseball quota of 39% (league average 43%). The strong strike rate is a good sign for him, but Gallen was very lucky that he allowed so few home runs. He could be overdrawn this year because of that.

Mike Soroka has only had success in his short major league career and has achieved an ERA of 2.79 over 200 innings in his two years. It is currently the 28th jug on our ADP tracker. It’s not a crazy price, but you’ll make it a second or third pitcher in most situations. The truth is, Soroka absolutely profiles himself as a guy who can consistently outperform his xFIP. This is due to the crazy amount of ground balls it induces. Last year he had a ground ball rate of 51% compared to 44% in his rookie season. If you get so many ground balls, you won’t allow many home runs. This was true of Soroka, as his rate of 0.72 HR / 9 shows last year. It would be irresponsible to say that he cannot repeat these numbers this year, so it is very likely that he will be a useful fantasy pitcher. However, the strike rate of 20.3% is a problem in most leagues. It helps a bit that he was stronger than average in the Walks category (5.9 BB%), but a pitcher opens the door to bad luck when he has so many balls in play. Its price is fine at the moment, but I’m not ready to go much higher.

Unfortunately we only saw 12 starts from Tyler Glasnow last year, but they were all absolute beauties. He had a ridiculous strike rate of 33% with a strong walking rate of 6% and a crazy rate of 0.59 HR / 9. The low home run rate is underpinned by an elite ground ball rate of 50.4% , I don’t think a pitcher can actually allow 0.6 HR / 9 for an entire season, especially in the American League East, so Glasnow is clearly responsible for some repatriation. But I am again very concerned about him this year. He has always had high ground ball rates, even though he has been hit with the pirates all the time, and the Rays seem to have resolved his control problems. He looked like one of the best jugs in the league in the short time he was healthy last year. I am not deterred by his presence on this list.

Hyun-Jin Ryu was perhaps the biggest “runaway” last year, releasing a crazy 2.32 ERA. On August 17, he even had an ERA of 1.64 before being beaten a couple of times. He did this without getting a ton of outbreaks (22.5 K%), but also allowed almost no walks (3.3 BB%). The veteran Lefty was also one of the best groundball pitchers in the league with a rate of 50.4%. All of this means that his ERA was expected to outperform his xFIP. The question is whether, at the age of 33, he can repeat this foreign control at his home games in Toronto. Fortunately, he doesn’t necessarily have to get off the board as the 31st pitcher. At this price, it’s a good investment if you already have a few high-profile pitchers on your team, but don’t expect another ERA below 3.00 from Ryu this year.

Aaron Civale, John Means. Jeff Samardzija. Sandy Alcantara. Dakota Hudson, and hatch weaver I’m going to take a look at lower leagues and I’d be careful with everyone. You really don’t invest much at the moment, so I would like to give Alcantara, Civale or Weaver a shot just because they consider themselves better considering their age (for Alcantara / Civale) and their previous success (Weaver). But in general, these are not jugs I am looking forward to designing.

HR / FB – jugs

It is clear that MLB players are particularly focused on hitting fly balls, which makes the ratio of home run to fly balls even more important for the pursuit. Here is a brief histogram of the HR / FB ratios of baseball players with at least 10 starts last year:

The league average HR / FB for these pitchers was 15.8%, which means that 15.8 out of 100 fly balls went for home runs. Anyone with an HR / FB rate below 10% should be considered very happy. Here are the 20 “happiest” pitchers according to this metric:

The only top 50 pitchers for 2020 on this list are Glasnow, Gallen, Mike Clevinger, Lance Lynn, Charlie Morton, Kyle Hendricks, Frankie Montas, Zack Wheeler, and Zack Greinke, I’m just trying to avoid three of them in their current price design.

Look, Lynn was great last year. He had a strike rate of 28% with a miter rate of 6.7%. Elite numbers. However, it is quite astonishing how he only allowed 0.91 HR / 9 with a 40% baseball rate in the old Texas baseball stadium, and this 9.9 HR / FB rate is even more remarkable. There is a good chance that Lynn will be fine this year, but I will not invest in the 32-year-old.

Wheeler was pretty unimaginative last year, with a strike rate of 23.6% and a ground ball rate of 43%. Moving to the homer-happy Citizens Bank Park is a bad move for his fantasy. You see a 17% HR / FB closer in 2020, which is not good for his ERA unless he can really increase the strikes.

Full disclosure, I deleted Greinke from my draft list as in the past three years. That was a mistake, but I’m not going to change my mind now. The 23% strike rate is just not what I’m looking for and he’s now 36 years old. Greinke has always had a lot of soft contact with precise control and deception, but this 10.9 HR / FB was his lowest mark in the past seven seasons. I don’t invest a top 60 brand in it.

BABIP – jugs

If you haven’t read the BABIP section for drummers, take a look, because we are bringing the line drive prices back with these jugs. I would like to repeat this as a reminder: the average line drive rate last year was 21.7%, with the frontrunners between 26% and 29% and the worst numbers falling between 14% and 17%. ,

Here are the “happiest” pitchers in terms of BABIP last year, including their line drive rate and WHIP.

We see Justin Verlander way ahead of the rest of the league here. You would expect a lower BABIP with a line frequency of 19%, but .218 is quite difficult to do. That was the lowest grade of his career, with the second lowest of .236 in 2011 and a career average of .281. I’m not sure if this is a reason not to make Verlander an SP1 if you give your elite numbers somewhere else, but there is something to be aware of.

In the same way, Chris Paddack is another popular pitcher that seemed to be lucky last year. Pitching in Petco Park will help BABIP, as will the really low line drive rate. A low BABIP should be expected from Paddack, but .237? I’m not sure if this will happen again, so I’d push Paddack down a bit, but take a good look at him just because of the elite K / BB ratio he posted as a newbie.

Jack Flaherty is designed as a top 10 pitcher that may be too tall. His low BABIP is not fully supported by the line drive rate, and he had a fairly mediocre first half. His surge in the second half brought him back to thinking about SP1, but I would feel much better if I had Flaherty than SP2 or SP3. I imagine his draft stock will cool off over the pre-season.

