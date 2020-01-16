advertisement

If you’ve followed my writing here at FantasyPros for the past two years, you know I’m a big, big fan of Dynasty leagues. I still enjoy playing in redraft leagues because they give me a better idea of ​​the current landscape of the game, but it is so much fun to build a squad with a view of the present and the future.

One of the most important aspects of building a team with winning dynasties is finding value everywhere. You want to find value in your rookie draft, the regular draft, through trades and away from the waiver wire.

We’re going to look at some of the players that should be in your dynasty league that you should try to buy through trade or in shallower off-bank leagues.

The types listed below differ in their value and also in the reasons why you should purchase them. Some are people who are out of the race after a off-season or injury, while others are potential customers who haven’t quite gotten the helium boost or are post-hype sleepers. Calibrate this list to your league settings and get your boys.

Luis Urias (2B / SS – MIL)

If you’re looking for a hype sleeper in the dictionary, you may only find Urias’ headshot. The thing about Urias is that he proved to be a Quad A player in his big league days. That will change, and especially since he was transferred to the Miller Park offensive port this season.

He has only 302 record appearances in the top division and with 16 additional hits only 0.216. If you remember, his calling card was his underage beater, and for good reason. He was a poor man’s Jose Altuve when he was sitting as a top 20 candidate.

Let’s take a look at Urias OBP by year and level:

2016: A + – .397

2017: AA – 0.398

2018: AAA – .398

2019: AAA – .398

2019: MLB – .329

One of these things is not like the other. I still buy it with the change of scene.

Michael Kopech (SP – CHW)

Kopech is the exact reason why we recommend everyone not to buy pitchers in dynasty leagues. We got 14.1 innings from Kopech before he had to go through a Tommy John operation.

So here I am, a total hypocrite when I shop. All reports indicate that the recovery has gone well for Kopech and is on the way to returning early in the season. We know the stuff is there since it has been compared to Noah Syndergaard in the past.

I would like to try to buy it before spring training – since I find there is a Brent Honeywell risk – to win it before its value increases. If he’s healthy, he’s number 2 behind Mackenzie Gore and we know he’ll be making a contribution this year.

There is a possibility that he will be closer in the long run, but I bet on scouting and the pure stuff as number 2 pitcher with the chance to penetrate the ace territory.

Lance McCullers (SP-HOU)

I mean, if we’re looking for one Tommy John, why not another? McCullers looks ready for the opening day and with the departure of Gerrit Cole, the Astros will count on him for a good 150-160 innings.

While showing brilliant flashes, he also had some fights that infuriated his fantasy managers because we know how good he can be if he feels it. It’s like a Jose Berrios trip.

The big thing I want to see with McCullers is how the curveball plays after the surgery. If it looks like we’re used to it, I’ll put my chips in. He is only 26 years old.

Garrett Hampson (2B / OF – COL)

Overall statistics for Hampson for 2019 are not looking good. And that’s because it wasn’t a good thing – especially considering the hype he had last season.

But what you may have missed when you switched to football mode was how it ended the season. In the games of September 23 and October, Hampson set a triple slash line of 0.318 / 0.368 / 0.534 with five homers, 16 runs, eight RBI, and nine – yes, nine – stolen bases. There’s still a traffic jam in Colorado, both inside and out, but the Rockies will have to make way for Hampson at some point so they can play every day bats … right?

No question. I am ready to get hurt again.

Alex Kirilloff (OF – MIN)

One of my favorite bats that started the season last year was Kirilloff. He was widely praised for his success tool, and it got him into the top 15 round table before 2019.

Then the injury came.

Kirilloff injured his wrist and started the season on the injured list. Kirilloff was thrown off the shelf until May 2, where he made his debut in Double-A.

Kirilloff’s hit tool has thrilled everyone, but he has the raw power you’d expect from a corner outfielder or first baseman (in the long run he seems to be a first baseman). His season line of .283 / .343 / .413 with nine homers, 47 runs, 43 RBIs and seven steals at 411 record appearances is lower than expected, but I firmly believe that it was the excruciating wrist injury which caused the decline in production (which I still think is a solid season).

Kirilloff is still in the top 25 on most lists, but has dropped an average of 10 places. Use this and buy it. He’ll most likely start in Triple-A this season and is just a hot stretch of Minnesota. You will find a differentiator in the coming years.

Other notable players to aim at:

