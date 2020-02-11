advertisement

Beat average can be difficult to predict. We have a general idea of ​​which players should be worth in this category, but there are so many factors that can throw your perception out of the window. Take Mookie Betts, for example. He has been one of the best fantasy actors in the past four seasons and has never managed to finish outside the top 25. Note the fluctuations during this period, even if a good to good beating average is generally achieved: .318, .264, .346 and .295. An 82-point swing from 2017 to 2018 seems crazy. His BABIP was the culprit. It was .262 in 2017 and jumped 100 points to .364 the following season. How can that be?

BABIP is not necessarily stable from year to year. In fact, BABIP needs 820 in-game balls or almost 300 games to stabilize. In other words, we cannot fully trust BABIP in a single year. Since BABIP is the driver of the beat average and the metric is difficult to predict, here are the skills that I usually look for when projecting the beat average:

Quality of contact (badly affected%, barrel%, etc.)

Batted Ball Profile (pop-ups and fly balls are bad for BABIP, line drives and ground balls are good)

Speed ​​(sprint speed, home-to-first splits)

Batted Ball Distribution (players with an increased pull rate are prone to defensive shifts and therefore lower BABIP)

Low hit rate (bringing more balls into play obviously leads to a higher potential hit average)

I’ll go into OBP later, but many of the same skills are required when the walking frequency is added.

Players whose goal is the batting average

Amed Rosario (SS-NYM): 135 NFBC ADP

At the age of 23, Rosario increased his batting average in 2019 by 31 points to 0.287. He was fully supported by an expected batting average of 0.291 (xBA) per baseball savant. His improvements included a 4.5% increase in zone contact while lowering the chase rate (swings on off-site pitches) for the second season in a row. The incremental improvements are definitely credible for a young, talented shortstop. He also improved his% hit rate while lowering the pop-up rate. He is not a shift candidate and extremely fast (sprint speed under the first six percent). Last year’s .338 BABIP appears to be repeatable. If Rosario can lower his already solid elimination rate a little more, he has a real shot at 0.300 this season.

Jorge Polanco (SS-MIN): 155 NFBC ADP

Unfortunately, there isn’t much going on at Polanco, and I don’t expect this to change given the variety of performance options in the Twins range. Polanco should, however, leave for this loaded lineup, which means that it is a virtual lock for more than 95 runs. With a league average miter rate, he has to deliver a good beating average to stay in this lineup. I think he will. He managed to cut out only 16.6% of the time and regularly reported zone contact rates of at least 90% (the average Z-Contact share was 82.9% in 2019). Despite his lack of stolen bases, he’s still a quick guy who is just under the top 20% at sprint pace, which helps him score a few hits in the field. Polanco’s distribution of balls in Batted Ball mode is beautiful, and his .328 BABIP score from last year is very similar to his .317 career rate. I expect Polanco to reach over 0.280 for the third time in a row.

Bryan Reynolds (OF-PIT): 188 NFBC ADP

Reynolds hit .314 as a rookie, finishing ninth in Major League Baseball. Skeptics will point to his increased .387 BABIP as a reason for regression. I agree that a .387 BABIP is hard to keep, but Reynolds got a high BABIP through High-A and Double-A in 2017 and 2018. Let’s see if he meets the criteria of a player who can maintain a strong BABIP. His hit rate was seven percent better than the league average and his struck balls are evenly spread across all fields. He also hit line drives and ground balls at clips higher than the league average while rarely hitting pop-ups. Finally his sprint pace. It fell in the 76th percentile, which contributed to a solid infield hit percentage of 9.2%. His exercise rate is average, but given his contact rate of 84.3% in the zone, the outfielder could improve if he sold more parking spaces outside the zone. Overall, Reynolds is a great candidate to release another increased BABIP. Although I don’t project another average for 0.300, it could easily end at 0.290.

Alex Verdugo (OF-BOS): 231 NFBC ADP

After Verdugo initially missed the blockbuster trade that would send Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, it is now back to Boston, where he should have plenty of play time. Unfortunately, he has dealt with previous problems and is currently questionable whether he can start spring training. I covered Verdugo in the last off-season in this series, and I have even more confidence in 2020. He is a prime candidate to place Betts in the right field and compete for the Red Sox. He hit .294 on a .309 BABIP and hit only 13% of the time last year. Dodger Stadium is fairly neutral for BABIP, but playing in Boston is a big boost for Verdugo. Fenway Park was the second largest venue last year with a .320 BABIP behind Coors Field (.345). Due to his sociability and potential new home park, Verdugo should score 0.300 while serving one of the better leagues.

Daniel Murphy (2B-COL): 248 NFBC ADP

Murphy has had a persistent thumb problem for most of the 2019 season. It really hindered its production and playing time. I don’t expect his performance to last longer in his 35-year season, but a healthy season at Coors Field should give a batting average of 0.300. Rockies hitters hit a .348 BABIP at .300 in 2019! Courtesy of Pitcher List, Dan Richards, you can read how well Coors has done in the last three seasons:

Don’t forget that baseball stadiums are also important for BABIP.

2017-19 BABIP:

1. Coors .334

2. Fenway. 314

3. National Park .309

4. Globe Life Park .309

5. Target field .308

…

26. Rogers Center .288

27. Citi Field .287

28. Dodger Stadium .283

29. Oakland Coliseum .283

30. Angel Stadium .279

– Dan Richards (@Fantasy_Esquire) January 27, 2020

Murphy is a career without the effects of Coors Field. He still showed elite skills in racket-to-ball combat, as evidenced by his z-contact rate of 91.7% last year. I foresee no more than 15 Homer, but a healthy Murphy is near the castle and hits 0.300 with a chance of 0.310 or higher.

Hanser Alberto (2B-BAL): 417 NFBC ADP

Wait, who are you asking? Alberto may just be an option for a deep league, but you may have designed Joey Gallo and Rhys Hoskins for tremendous power. You have to balance your stroke average a little. Enter Hanser Alberto. He hit .305 last year and hit only 9.1% of the time. Alberto is an ultra-aggressive batsman and swings 12% more often than the league average. This limits his miter rate, making him less of an advantage in OBP formats. However, its contact rate is almost 10% better than the league average. He plays the ball almost 90%. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have an elite pace and doesn’t hit the ball so hard, so I don’t expect a BABIP that is much higher than 0.300. Still, Camden Yards plays a positive role in performance, and Alberto hit twelve Homer last year thanks to the juiced ball. I saw another eight ten home races in 2020 with an average of 295.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDNYm3KdUR4 (/ embed)

Target players for OBP

Cavan Biggio (2B – TOR): 134 NFBC ADP

Players with really top based percentages offer all of the skills I discussed above, while also increasing miter rates. I will focus on the players who may not be as good in the batting average, but will increase the OBP enormously. Biggio will be the figurehead for this type of player. He knocks out a lot, but it’s partly due to his extreme patience. One of the key components of increased walking speed is a racket’s o-swing or chase rate (percentage of pitches a player swings out of the zone). A low O-Swing% leads to low counts, which leads to more walks.

In 2019, Biggio had the lowest o-swing rate (15.8%) of all hits with at least 400 record appearances. His 16.5% hearing rate took fourth place. Unfortunately for standard leagues, it vibrates so rarely that it is in too many deep counts, leading to the strikes and walks mentioned above. If you also drag a high percentage of ground balls into the layer, the batting average will decrease. However, it changes from a negative value in the field average to a positive value in the OBP. To quantify this, Biggio ranked 179th in the batting average in 2019 and 42nd in the OBP.

Andrew McCutchen (OF-PHI): 204 NFBC ADP

McCutchen is 33 years old and has an ACL tear. However, this shouldn’t stop fantasy players from designing it, especially in OBP formats. He has a career run rate of 12.2% and was ultra-passive in his first season with the Phillies. He has reduced his stroke rate by seven percent. It resulted in a .378 OBP over 59 games before his injury at the end of the season. Steamer predicts an OBP of 0.359 with a miter rate of only 12.7%, a mark he has surpassed in the past two seasons. I take control of .359 as it blows up again in front of Bryce Harper and the company. He is no longer a batting average asset, but he does get a nice bump in OBP formats with a stride rate that is twice the league average.

Luis Arraez (2B-MIN): 242 NFBC ADP

Arraez is basically a unicorn when it comes to modern hitters. He doesn’t hit the ball hard at all and is an average runner. His best skill is making contact. His whiff rate (percentage of swings and misses per swing) was only 7.9%! For reference, the league had an average of 24.3% in 2019, and the well-known contact machine Alex Bregman had a 14.3% mark. In addition, Arraez beats a ton of line drives and drives 12% more often than the league average. So what he lacks in some areas, he makes up for with the amount of balls he brings into play. Arraez was also patient enough to draw walks with a 9.8% clip in 2019. Although it delivers a very high batting average, it is also an asset in OBP formats.

Trent Grisham (OF-SD): 349 NFBC ADP

Grisham, exchanged for Luis Urias by the Brewers at Padres this mid-season, is an option for those who play in OBP formats. The Padres’ outfield is crowded, but outside of Tommy Pham there are plenty of untested players or few options available. Trading San Diego with Manuel Margot to Tampa Bay also gives Grisham a clearer path to a full-time job. Grisham is not proven, but is only 23 years old and has never had a miter rate of less than 14.6% in minors. In addition, his pursuit rate with the majors was only 22%, almost nine percent above the league average. He’s also not a one-trick pony. In three levels, Grisham hit 32 home runs and stole 13 bases. Draftsmen looking for his talents could do big business if they met him every day at bats.

