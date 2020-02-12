The 2019 baseball season will forever be known as the year of the long ball – there were a total of 6,776 home runs across the MLB, a whopping 671 more than the previous high. An astonishing 53 Batters hit at least 30 home runs last season, more than doubling the 26 Batters that crossed the 30 home run threshold in 2018.

Let us discuss some actors that should wait for a strong 2020.

Prepare for your design with our award-winning fantasy baseball tools >>

Yordan Alvarez (OF / DH – HOU): Total ADP 41

It won’t be cheap in Drafts, but Alvarez will do a lot of home runs this season. He struck 27 long balls in just 87 games last season, which corresponds to a pace of 50 home runs over a full 162 games. Alvarez’s Statcast Batted Ball Metrics last season were elite – 10.3% barrels per record (eighth among all hits), 17.2% barrels per batted ball event (sixth), 49% hard-hit ball rate at exit speed faster than 95 MPH (14th) and an average exit speed of 92.2 MPH (13th). 30 home runs will be a breeze for Alvarez and 40 should be within his realistic results. I can’t even rule out 50 long balls – Alvarez is only 22 years old and has unlimited benefits.

Miguel Sano (1B / 3B – MIN): Total ADP 130

Even though Sano hit a new career high last season with 34 home runs, he hasn’t caused much of a stir this off-season – his expert consensus ranking is only 164th. Is it clear to people that Sano does these 34 home races in just 105 played games? Injuries have been a major problem for Sano throughout his career, but he’s currently healthy and won’t play in the hot corner anymore (the twins have obliged Josh Donaldson to play third base). Sano should have an easier time staying healthy playing First Base and DH.

No player in the entire league has hit a higher percentage of balls with more than 95 MPH in the past season – Sano’s hit rate of 57.2% was the top in all baseball. His barrel rate of 21.2% per batted ball event was also the best in all MLBs. If Sano can stay healthy this year, the home runs will be plenty.

Franmil Reyes (OF – CLE): Total ADP 150

Reyes will be relatively cheap on Draft Day for a player who has completed 37 home runs last season – his Expert Consensus Ranking is only 141st. Reyes hits the ball hard – his average exit speed of 93.3 mph is fourth among all hits (only behind Aaron Judge, Miguel Sano and Nelson Cruz). Reyes had a period of adjustment after a trade between the Padres and the Indians in the off-season as he only played 10 home races in 51 games with Cleveland, far from the 27 he achieved in 99 games with San Diego. A full off-season to acclimatize to Cleveland can only improve his outlook for 2020. Reyes has light tower power and will be the full-time DH in Cleveland – 40 homers are within reach.

Khris Davis (DH – OAK): Total ADP 168

Krush may have had a season to forget in 2019, but fantasy owners shouldn’t forget the incredible strength he’d shown in the three years before when Davis hit 48, 43, and 42 home runs, respectively. You can get Davis extremely cheap on Draft Day (167th Expert Consensus Ranking), which is a big drop from the top 50 rankings that Davis had last season. Davis was hampered by accidental injuries all last season, but should be completely healthy in 2020.

In addition, Davis had extremely bad luck with the ball last season. Check out his home run to fly the ball rates of the past five seasons:

2015 – 24.5%

2016 – 26.6%

2017 – 26.9%

2018 – 24.1%

2019 – 18.3%

I expect a couple of Krush flyballs to leave the baseball stadium this season. If this rate decreases positively, he should hit home runs like the real Krush Davis again.

Players aiming at stolen bases

Players targeting AVG / OBP

Practice fast mock drafts with our Fantasy Baseball software >>



Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | SoundCloud | Stitcher | turn on

Jarad Evans is a well-known author at FantasyPros. To learn more about Jarad, follow him on Twitter @jarad_evans,