When we rate players, it is much easier to identify those we want on our team than those we don’t want. Because we have seen it again and again. We finally – finally – give up a player and that player will put together a career year for another.

If we only had one more day, Wilson Phillips.

It’s difficult and frankly scary to know when to part with a dynasty league player because you don’t want this situation to happen.

Guess what?

It will.

It will happen, just like you are going to make a bad trade that you wish you could take back.

You can’t play fearfully. You cannot play so cautiously that you are not hoping to improve your roster because you think this could be a bad deal.

I swapped Eloy Jimenez for Ryon Healy three years ago.

It stands out every time I see Eloy’s name, but if we’re honest, I’ll probably do an even worse deal this year.

In the same league, a year later, I gave Danny Salazar to a competing team for Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Things have a way of developing.

Here are some players I want to drop into dynasty leagues for various reasons.

Jesse Winker (OF – CIN)

It’s not that I don’t like Winker. Oh the opposite. I really do! I really did in the past few years when I compared him to Joey Votto, a young, poor man.

But do you remember the Winker watch we went through in 2018, where we waited further … and waited … and waited for Winker to meet a Homer? It took him May 24 to meet one.

So, another year in a great stadium where the ball flies out for everyone, you would expect more strength from Winker, right?

No.

He hit 16 homers.

Not only did he not ask for power, but also that his pacing rate had dropped significantly as his baseball rate increased.

The Reds have a crowded outfield, and with the signing of Shogo Akiyama, Winker could be the outsider unless there is a large one.

Check to see if there are Winker truth-makers in your league and put together a package for them.

Willy Adames (SS – TB)

Outside of Austin Meadows, you’ll be upset if you hire a Rays position player this year. Playtime is not guaranteed to anyone, and this includes Adames.

Added to this is the fact that the outstanding Wander Franco cooks in the minors and Adames no longer has any fantasy value.

He is young, but what do we really expect from him? A 250 average with 17 homers? This is the definition of the replacement level. Because shortstop is so incredibly deep you have to start shopping if you see Adames as the main shortstop in redraft or dynasty.

Aristides Aquino (OF-CIN)

Like Winker, the crowded outfield worries me a bit about Aquino. He was a late Double-A-Bloomer who crushed everything in sight – even if he got the call from the big leagues.

However, for those of you who turned to football late in the season, it is possible that you missed the pitcher’s finding out about Aquino.

In the games of September 27 and October, Aquino cut .196 / .236 / .382 with 30.9 K%, 5.5 BB% and only five home runs. Compare that to his August when he was called up where he breached .320 / .391 / .767 with 22.6 K%, 8.7 BB% and 14 home runs.

He hit the ball harder in September and October, but he hit it much harder on the ground as his groundball odds increased from 32.5 to 37.1 percent and his flyball odds dropped from 49.4 to 40 percent.

Throwers quickly got used to Aquino and took advantage of the bad record discipline in its profile. Of the pitches that Aquino saw in September, only 46.9 percent were in the strike zone (according to FanGraphs).

Maybe it was just a late season fall, wasn’t it?

Possibly, but he carried these fights to the Winter League, where he fought – in a very small sample, though.

Aquino reduced only .209 / .255 / .395 with a Homer, seven RBIs, six strikeouts and three walks in 47 record appearances.

I’m on the road with him this year and I’m fine if it hurts me again.

Shohei Ohtani (UT / SP – LAA)

God, it’s so hard to get a feel for Ohtani’s worth. And what makes it even more difficult is that he is entitled to SP and UT on different websites, only for UT, only for SP or two different players. In addition, its value changes dramatically in the weekly and daily line-up leagues.

That is much.

But if you see what he did as a batsman in 2019 and what he could be as a pitcher in 2018, watch a first-round player if your Liga Ohtani qualified twice with daily moves.

At least that’s how we think.

How long will that work for Ohtani, where he plays once a week and four times a week? Will the angels eventually say that the best long-term approach is to have Ohtani hit 650 times a year?

Or, what isn’t really discussed is the possibility of Ohtani getting closer to the starter. That would destroy its value in point leagues. His stuff would work out in the ninth inning, but we all know that his command and control in 2018 weren’t the best.

I would like to take the value he deserves this year as a starter / hitter and try to turn him over at the end of the season if I can.

Other players for sale

Tyler O’Neill (OF – STL)

The guy just can’t hit a fastball to save his life.

Clint Frazier (OF – NYY)

If he leaves New York it’s okay, but will his defense keep him off the field?

Jasson Dominguez (OF – NYY)

I think Dominguez could be a start, but he’s probably a top 10 of the coveted dynasty at the moment. Try to maximize the return.

Tommy Edman (2B / SS – STL)

He was solid, but could be another Pop-up Cardinals player whose value is decreasing.

Zac Gallen (SP – ARI)

Four-plus seats, but is treated like a top 30 SP in the dynasty. The value must never be higher.

Dylan Carlson (OF – STL)

Better in real life than in fantasy. Reminds me of Stephen Piscotty.

Josh Bell (1B – PIT)

I bet on the career data of over four hot months in 2019.

Jack Flaherty (SP – STL)

Fantastic pitcher, but due to its historic second half of the season we have a certain inclination. He is more in the top 20 than in the top 6 or 7.

