(CNN) – The popularity of a video game that teaches players how to spread diseases has grown considerably amid concerns about the spread of the corona virus. Now the company is warning people to search for information about the disease from official sources, rather than relying on the game, Plague Inc.

Officials race to contain the fast-moving coronavirus because it has spread from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China in Asia and around the world. Thousands of cases of the disease were confirmed – mostly in China, although a fourth case in the United States was confirmed Sunday morning.

“The current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation that affects a huge number of people,” said Ndemic Creations, the creator of the game, in a statement last week. “We always recommend that players receive their information directly from local and international health authorities.”

The company links to a page of the World Health Organization with information about coronavirus.

Ndemic Creations tweeted on January 24 that its website was offline due to the high level of gameplay. The company said it often sees an increase in new users amid new outbreaks of diseases, as people try to better understand how diseases work and spread. The creator of the game, James Vaughan, said the company’s website and game servers are now fully operational again.

Plague Inc. is an app and online video game developed by Ndemic Creations where players become a disease and try to infect the world by developing new ways of transmission and symptoms – counteracting countries closing their borders, healing news stories and scientists trying to develop . Vaughan was invited to speak at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention after the organization recognized the game as a new way to teach people about the spread of diseases.

The company said in its statement that the game was designed to be “realistic and informative, without sensating serious real-world problems.” information about coronavirus.

More than 50 people have been killed by the disease.

Chinese authorities have imposed unlimited restrictions on public transportation and travel, with motor vehicles banned in downtown Wuhan from Sunday to monitor the flow of people. Only vehicles with special permits, free shuttles and government vehicles may move.

Amid the lockout, countries such as the United States and France have tried to evacuate their citizens from the central Chinese city. Outside of China, more than 40 confirmed cases have been identified in about a dozen countries.

