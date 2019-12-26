advertisement

The Tennessee Titans have become the NFL’s version of a college basketball team that is always in the bubble as the year ends.

For the third straight season, Tennessee faces a winning script and on stage for an AFC wild-card spot in Week 17. This year, he will have to go the way of his critical game, visiting Houston Texans.

The Titans (8-7) completely control their situation. Beat the Texans and they are in play off, no questions asked. However, lose to Houston and you will need a Baltimore win over Pittsburgh and a loss from Indianapolis (to Jacksonville) to make the offseason.

Tennessee could have escaped the tension of a must-have game before the playoffs, but lost 24-21 two weeks ago to the Texans at home to a first-place showdown in the AFC South. Houston then overtook the division Saturday with a 23-20 victory over Tampa Bay.

With that result in the books before their game against New Orleans – and knowing that the game against the Saints meant practically nothing – the Titans decided to rest by running back Derrick Henry (hamstring). They led 14-0 in the first quarter but lost 38-28, though the Steelers’ loss to the New York Jets improved Tennessee’s play-off attitude.

Second-year coach Mike Vrabel says his team’s preparation will not only change because of the importance of the game, or the fact that they are facing the Texans for the second time in 15 days.

“At this point in the season, you try to find the things you do well and keep doing them, and add some wrinkles and make sure you are technically sound,” Vrabel said. “You find a way to play with a lot of effort and finish while you’re not 100 percent, that’s what most teams in the NFL are up to now.”

Meanwhile, Houston (10-5) still has something to talk about. If he wins and Kansas City loses at home to the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston could jump to the third seed for the AFC playoffs based on its regular-season victory over the Chiefs in October.

The Texans will know before they start their game whether they can go up or not, but coach Bill O’Brien has implored his team not to rest the starters, even if there is nothing to gain from the outcome of the game.

“We know we’re in the playoffs, we know Tennessee has to win to get into the playoffs, and we have to get out there and be ready to play this game to win,” O ‘said. Brien. “I think that’s the most important thing this week.”

The Houston defense could add a significant portion to its first playoff game. Her best player, late J.J. Watt, went back to practice this week. While he will not play on Sunday, he appears to be on track to return to action barely two months after tearing a sector muscle in Week 8 against Oakland.

Even if Watt is not at full strength, his presence could improve a pass attack that has not been the same without Watt or traded Jadeveon Clowney. The Texans’ 31 sacks rank 25th in the NFL, and four of Watt’s in a half-season are more than any other teammate except Whitney Mercilus.

