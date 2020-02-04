advertisement

Barcelona are not missing out on midfielders but have added another to the ranks of 21-year-old Brazilian Matheus Fernandes who will arrive in the summer from Palmeiras.

We can see the youngster in La Liga action before then, as he will spend the second half of the season on loan at Real Valladolid.

Let’s take a closer look at Fernandes and check out what he can bring to the Barca squad.

This middle center of Brazilian origin started in the Botafogo youth system. In January 2016, Fernandes was promoted to first team, which he represented for three seasons. In his 76 appearances for the Brazilian outfit, Fernandes mainly played in a traditional central midfield role, however he was also used as a defensive midfielder and a right-back midfielder on occasion.

January 2019 saw Fernandes move to the Brazilian side Palmeiras, where he featured in just 11 games. After a long time, the Blaugranes came knocking on Palmeira’s door, seeking to pay € 7m plus € 3m in extras for the youngster. Fernandes has since agreed to complete the rest of the season on loan at Real Valladoid before arriving at the Camp Nou.

But why exactly did the Blaugranes decide to destroy this relatively unknown midfielder? Well, to begin with, Fernandes has incredible work. His impeccable first touch, ball control and dribbling skills make him a reliable player to have on the ball. When without ball possession, Fernandes also has the sprint speed and reaction time needed to rapidly recover any loose ball and launch a counter attack unexpectedly.

In addition to his silky skills, Fernandes is a physically strong player with the ability to offer two overwhelming measures and maintain possession when facing aggressive defenders. He has played for Brazil’s under-17 squad and their under-20 squad and with just 10m euros could prove to be a good opportunity.

