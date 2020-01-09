advertisement

Dusty Ricketts Now more content

Thursday

January 9, 2020 at 11:48 am

The beginning of the new year is always an exciting time for video game fans looking forward to what we will be playing in the next 12 months. And 2020 will be more exciting than most with the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year.

Probably the biggest game of the year (which we already know anyway) is “The Last of Us Part II”, which is scheduled for release on May 29th on PlayStation 4.

“The Last of Us” is one of the best video game experiences I’ve ever had. It was the perfect combination of gameplay and storytelling to give you an experience that no other form of entertainment can offer.

The sequel will continue the story of Joel and Ellie and their struggles for survival in a post-apocalyptic world plagued by zombie-like creatures and other people, sometimes worse than the monsters.

Another big game this year is “Cyberpunk 2077” by CD Projekt RED, the developers of the popular Witcher games. “Cyberpunk 2077” is an action role-playing game in which you can develop your character named V at will. Do you want to be an action hero and go on missions? No problem. Do you want to customize your character to become a computer hacker and meander through history? You can do that too.

It also has Keanu Reeves and who doesn’t love this guy now?

Three other games I’m looking forward to this year are “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”, which will retell the story of the nine-movie Skywalker Saga with a sweet LEGO charm. “Marvel’s The Avengers”, a new version of the most powerful heroes on earth who are not connected to the films; and “Ghost of Tsushima”, a samurai story from 1274 when the Mongols invaded Japan and you had to liberate your people.

I’m already looking forward to these games and we hardly know anything that will officially appear on the next PlayStation and Xbox consoles, except “Halo Infinite” and “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II” for Xbox and “Godfall”. for PS5.

This year is sure to be an exciting one.

Dusty Ricketts is editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com.

