E3 is the largest trade fair for video games of the year. When Sony announced that the event had been left out last year, that there was no press conference and that no stands had been set up to allow the public and the media to get to know their upcoming titles, it was not surprising.

Surprising, but at the same time it made sense. Because they showed so much of their line-up at the start of the 2018 E3 press conference, last year’s show would mostly have had the same titles. And it was far too early to really go into detail that the PlayStation 5 is starting this holiday.

But this year Sony has a lot to tell. The PlayStation 5 will be released this year and will offer a new controller, new games, a new online shop and a new user interface that all gamers are interested in.

I was shocked when Sony announced earlier this week that they would skip E3 again. The PlayStation 4 has completely dominated this console generation. Although Microsoft has not announced Xbox One sales for years, game analysts believe Sony outperformed Microsoft by about 2: 1 in this generation.

It might not have been a knockout hit, but Sony landed a huge haystack against Microsoft at E3 2013 that paved the way for PlayStation to regain its competitive edge. At this E3, Microsoft’s press conference focused on all of Xbox One’s multimedia features, such as replacing your cable box and where you can watch movies, TV, and live sports. And that it would cost $ 500. A few hours later, Sony followed, focusing on games and announcing a price of $ 400.

It still looks like Microsoft is hosting its press conference at E3 and presenting the Xbox Series X on the exhibition space. Therefore, they will most likely dominate the headlines of the games in early June.

Sony has put some details on the PlayStation 5 to the test through some exclusive articles in Wired magazine, but I expect them to make a big reveal of the system before E3. The PlayStation 4 was officially announced at an event in February 2013. Further details were published at E3 in June and the system was introduced in November this year.

Only time will tell if skipping E3 is a mistake.

Dusty Ricketts is editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com.

