advertisement

Dusty Ricketts Now more content

Thursday

January 23, 2020 at 1:12 pm

I’ve been playing video games for 2600 days. And back then I only got the hint that I had played too much when my parents told me to turn it off and go outside.

advertisement

One of the nice things about modern games is that all major platforms do a good job of keeping track of how you played when you are interested. PlayStation and Nintendo (the two platforms I’m playing on) will send a summary of your game statistics at the start of a new year.

So here’s a look at my 2019 in gaming.

I spent most of my playing time on PlayStation 4 in 2019 (964 hours on PS4 compared to 95 hours on Nintendo Switch).

For the second time in a row, “Star Wars Battlefront 2” was my most played game in 2019 with 462 hours. Since the start of the game in November 2017, I have played this game more than 930 hours.

As my second most popular game of the year, again for the second year in a row, it was “Friday the 13th: The Game” at 99:00. I was surprised by my third most popular game of 2019 on PlayStation 4. In 2018, this spot went to “Red Dead Redemption 2” and I expected it to go to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”, but instead it went to “Minecraft”, which I played for 73 hours last year.

Aside from the occasional random game, I stopped playing “Friday the 13th: The Game” on PS4 last August. So August is when my use of the switch really picked up.

I played another 65 hours of “Friday the 13th” on the switch last year. My second most common game on the switch was “New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe” (18 hours), and the third was the collection of NES titles on the switch, which is counted as one game rather than a collection of multiple games.

It will be interesting this year. I expect Star Wars Battlefront 2 to be my most played game on a PlayStation platform again this year, but I have no idea what will come in second and third place as “Friday the 13th” now play on a different platform. I think a lot depends on what the PlayStation 5 grid looks like later this year.

Dusty Ricketts is editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com.

advertisement