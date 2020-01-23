Dusty Ricketts Now more content
Thursday
January 23, 2020 at 1:12 pm
I’ve been playing video games for 2600 days. And back then I only got the hint that I had played too much when my parents told me to turn it off and go outside.
One of the nice things about modern games is that all major platforms do a good job of keeping track of how you played when you are interested. PlayStation and Nintendo (the two platforms I’m playing on) will send a summary of your game statistics at the start of a new year.
So here’s a look at my 2019 in gaming.
I spent most of my playing time on PlayStation 4 in 2019 (964 hours on PS4 compared to 95 hours on Nintendo Switch).
For the second time in a row, “Star Wars Battlefront 2” was my most played game in 2019 with 462 hours. Since the start of the game in November 2017, I have played this game more than 930 hours.
As my second most popular game of the year, again for the second year in a row, it was “Friday the 13th: The Game” at 99:00. I was surprised by my third most popular game of 2019 on PlayStation 4. In 2018, this spot went to “Red Dead Redemption 2” and I expected it to go to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”, but instead it went to “Minecraft”, which I played for 73 hours last year.
Aside from the occasional random game, I stopped playing “Friday the 13th: The Game” on PS4 last August. So August is when my use of the switch really picked up.
I played another 65 hours of “Friday the 13th” on the switch last year. My second most common game on the switch was “New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe” (18 hours), and the third was the collection of NES titles on the switch, which is counted as one game rather than a collection of multiple games.
It will be interesting this year. I expect Star Wars Battlefront 2 to be my most played game on a PlayStation platform again this year, but I have no idea what will come in second and third place as “Friday the 13th” now play on a different platform. I think a lot depends on what the PlayStation 5 grid looks like later this year.
