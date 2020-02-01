advertisement

While things have certainly changed over the past year, it’s safe to say that I was disappointed by the first five years of the game publisher EA’s 10-year contract to develop only Star Wars games that started in 2013.

In the first five years there were only two games, “Star Wars Battlefront” and “Star Wars Battlefront 2”. I liked both games very much, but both were very faulty at the start.

But EA has made Battlefront 2 a fantastic game I have always hoped for over the past two years, and last year’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order release has become my favorite Star Wars game.

I’m excited to see what EA does next with Star Wars, and if the latest rumors are true, EA is working on a game that I’m looking forward to more than any other possible game.

Before “Jedi: Fallen Order” last year, my favorite game in Star Wars – one of my three best games ever – 2003 was “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic”.

I mainly bought an original Xbox in 2003 to play this game and it was absolutely worth it. It tells an original story that takes place about 4,000 years before the Skywalker saga, and follows a group of heroes who try to prevent Darth Malak from destroying the Republic.

For years it was my favorite game ever and until last year’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order it had the best story of a video game set in a galaxy far away. The game has a twist that was just as impressive as the statement that Darth Vader was Luke’s father.

According to a report on Cinelinx last week, EA is working on a new game in the Knights of the Old Republic series. Preliminary reports said that this new game would be a remake of the original game, which adapts the story to the new Star Wars canon created by Disney since the franchise was purchased in 2012, and basically all of the games, books, and comics previously appeared are nothing more than licensed fan fiction.

It was later reported that the new game would be a sequel to the two “Knights of the Old Republic” games that would include elements of these games in the official Star Wars canon. With the visual dictionary for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, Darth Revan, a central character in the game series, was already included in the canon.

Of these two rumors, I would prefer “Knights of the Old Republic” to a total remake, as if this was a pseudo sequel that ignores some aspects of previous games but does include others. As much as I love the story in the original game, I think a new title has a better chance of telling a great, coherent story in this way.

The story on Cinelinx says that the remake of “KOTOR” is just one of several unannounced Star Wars games that EA is currently developing. The article also mentions a sequel to “Jedi: Fallen Order”. a video game related to Project Luminous that Disney announced last year as a new series of books and comics that are now said to include a game and a movie; If you’ve read this column for a while, you know that I’ve been waiting for a Star Wars game on the Nintendo Switch since the system started almost three years ago.

If you want to try out the original “KOTOR” for yourself, you can play it on Xbox One, iOs and GOG.com. The graphics may show their age, but the story and gameplay are still better than ever.

Dusty Ricketts is editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com.

