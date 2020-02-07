advertisement

Story of Megan Lalonde and Alyssa Noel. Cover picture by Clair Ryan

Play high season Ten years after the Peak Season reality show, Whistler looked back at Whistler’s quick look back with MTV cameras and brought Whistler to television screens around the world

It was October 2009. Donald Trump was just a businessman who became a reality, Justin Trudeau was a rookie MP in his first term, and Jersey Shore was still a popular summer vacation spot for American east coasters. Caitlyn Jenner was best remembered at the time that he was an Olympic gold medalist and not Kendall and Kylie’s father.

Speaking of the Olympics, improvements to the Sea to Sky Highway worth $ 600 million were made this month, while Whistler was preparing to welcome the world in a few months to host the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in the mountains.

But in October of this year, many people around the world greeted Whistler on their television screens in their homes, thanks to a brand new MTV reality show called high season,

His slogan? “There are many reasons why Whistler is known as the # 1 ski resort in the world, but this story isn’t about one of them. It’s about the real Whistler.”

The 10-part Dokudrama series, which was shot over three months, followed a group of 20 people who navigated through life in Whistler and reconciled parties, appointments, relationships, tourism jobs and of course shredders.

The result was not just an attempt by a Canadian ski town to recreate something The hillsOnly with snow, Canadian accents and a few Australian actors. For many in the target group of the MTV age group – both across the country and across the pond –high season offered a (heavily edited) insight into life in a resort without having to leave the parents’ basement. For those who had already called Whistler at home, it was an opportunity to portray their community on a small screen – even if they didn’t always agree with that.

Well, a decade later, when the world first witnessed Amanda and Dre’s tearful nightly clashes on the corner of Highway 99 and Village Gate Boulevard, let’s take a look at Whistler’s short brush with MTV cameras at the resort and its residents ,

Photo courtesy of Grant Fraggalosch

Dre

SEASON

Anyone who has ever driven a Whistler Blackcomb lift has likely noticed that the resort staff’s white name tags are on duty. Not only does each employee’s name appear on the signs, but also their hometown – something that has repeatedly sparked Vancouverite Grant Fraggalosch’s interest while waiting in line for weekend trips to Whistler.

“It was often these remote places – Australia, Great Britain, Germany. It fueled my imagination like ‘Wow, I wonder what it is like for a young person to be halfway around the world and in this incredible country to land Ski Resort, and be here for this six month period, “he recalls.

“It is much longer than a vacation. There is enough time to start a new job, build a new relationship, fall in love with someone. It is a big part of life and a lot can happen during this time.”

Like Fraggalosch, peak season Creator and executive producer, explains that curiosity eventually became the “core of the idea” for the reality show – an idea that coincided with the rise of the “Dokudrama” gene, best exemplified by MTV’s hit series at the time. Laguna beach, and its top-class spin-off, The hillsand the launch of the MTV Canada network.

“I thought they would be looking for Canadian content … and this genre of docudrama really seems to be developing and working for them. What would be a version of it that could take place in Canada?”

Fraggalosch and production partner Andrea Fehsenfeld’s pitch for the network turned out to be exactly what the newly launched MTV Canada was looking for. The producers started making demo roles for the series in early 2008 before the show got the green light later in the year. In January 2009 the cameras officially started to roll. Two crews shot six days a week.

When casting, the producers looked for “different types of characters” that are usually found in Whistler, Fraggalosch explains. For example, these characters ranged from long-term locals to foreigners to aspiring professional snowboarders for a season.

Finally, peak season The main cast consisted of Whistler-grown DJ Dre Morel and his then girlfriend Amanda Scheller, the pub’s regular guests Lauren Horton and Stephanie Kortekaas (or Steph Weber, as she was called at the time), the Australian couple Matt James and Lauren. “Elle” Hetherington, aspiring snowboarder Stephanie Just and eternal party fan Ian Ross, with a permanent crew of fellow citizens who act as supporting characters.

Horton was selected as the lead actor after completing an application online and “auditioning” with producers in front of the camera. “It was just for fun,” she says. “I didn’t think anything would come of it … I had no idea what I was getting into, but I was easy, I suppose, gung ho.”

Not all actors shared the same path to the screen as the then 26-year-old Horton. As Fraggalosch recalls, some of these casting decisions got on the wire, even though the producers had been committed to the process for a year and a half. “The day before filming started, Kyle (Treleaven) called me and said, ‘I’m with someone I think you should meet.’ That was Amanda … she was just a gem and so incredible. The first thing we did with her was a very rough scene where she is at home and Dre comes home and they talk about each other very intensely their relationship and it basically dissolves in this scene, “he says.

Scheller also remembers accidentally entering the main cast. “They asked me what was going on in my life at the time and they said, ‘We need you on the show,'” she says. “I started out as a random person on the show and became one of the main characters.”

Finding the right cast was half the challenge, Fraggalosch says.

“If you have a great cast, you don’t have to start producing the story – you don’t have to start making things up.”

Photo courtesy of Grant Fraggalosch

Amanda

REALITY TV IN REALITY

In episode 2, there is a scene where a group of girls in snow suits take a server tray, a giant, exploding swan, and a GT Racer to sled down the seemingly massive hill at the end of the mountain at Lorimer Road, in one old gravel pit.

Whistler looks like a winter wonderland – the backdrop for friends who have a healthy meeting point (well, minus the beer and the huge bottle of vodka). You may be forgiven for thinking it is a Tourism Whistler advertising campaign.

But Kortekaas – who served Horton throughout the season as a voice of reason and a buddy for party girls – remembers the day a little differently. “It’s so funny what they worked out,” she says. “That day was so crazy. I had alcohol poisoning. You had to call my mother in Ontario. I was so drunk. We were at the Longhorn and I was exhausting my UGG boots.”

(In case you are concerned about Kortekaas’ wellbeing today, she adds, “Now I’m coming home from mom and me (parent-play-date groups).” She still likes it, occasionally, but as a mother and wife, she mostly left her wild ways behind.)

Horton says that her own portrayal on the series was largely accurate – even when it was less than flattering incidents. “I’ve always been this person – hideous, outspoken, don’t give a shit,” she says.

However, she admits that part of her behavior on the show (for example, the time she hit “Aussie Matt” during an evening at Cinnamon Bear) came out as “a little more extreme” than it actually was. In this case, Horton said she had decided to punch her fist after “hours of provocation” that she suspected was largely caused by the producers.

“I didn’t just snap,” Horton recalls. “It was a very well deserved blow – and it wasn’t even a good blow!”

A trick of the trade came when a scene was shot in which snowboarder Just and her roommate Jenelle Pritchard were portrayed and made their way to the bar. The only problem? The crews were only available in daylight that day. “So they darkened all the curtains in the house so that no light came in … It’s like 1 p.m., but it looks like night in the house and we drink before,” recalls Pritchard. Who is one of a handful of high season Personalities who stuck to Sky in the decade after the show around the sea.

During the shooting, the cast developed a close bond with the crew, she adds. “You almost want to do a show for them because you are friends with them … you just say: ‘OK, anyway, I’ll help you with your work.'”

While there was a discrepancy between what the cast experienced behind the scenes and what the audience saw on screen, it wasn’t always as dramatic as you could imagine when you consider that we’re out now report first-hand on how Reality TV works.

“Of course we would have to manage production,” says Fraggalosch, but the characters have generated their own storylines. “You don’t literally follow people … you just have to book locations and get crews and everything in there, so we’d basically plan it.”

The producers could certainly choose what brought the final cut and steered the direction of the talks, but it was more about accentuating and promoting the existing drama – the same variety that is still there every weekend on Village Stroll.

An example? Kortekass and Horton both worked at the Amsterdam Café when the show started, but they weren’t the BFFs the show made them for.

Photo courtesy of Grant Fraggalosch

Matt & Elle

And the scene where Horton was fired from her job? “I had already been fired,” laughs Horton. “But they missed it, so I had to go back and be fired a second time.”

However, she says that even her shootout was easily misunderstood – in reality it was more of a “mutual agreement” after filming the show took more and more time.

“I’m going to say this about reality TV – it’s not real,” says Kortekass. “It’s real, but we had times when we had to meet. You knew who you were shooting with and you would arrive and they would mike you and put the lights on and tell you when they were filming. We.” we were in front of the camera, but it took a little getting used to. “

To that end, Scheller was Really a 21 year old who went through a heartbreaking breakup when she first appeared in the series.

“I’ve been through some tough things,” she says. “My friend and I lived with (Morel), we broke up and he moved out. It was very difficult … It was really sad to watch me go through all of this. But it was also like ‘Oh my god god i can’t believe they relate this to this scene, it wasn’t the same night. ‘They made me look a little crazy, but whatever. “

Since producers wanted to fulfill different archetypes, Scheller was selected as the model, although she took part in snowboard competitions alongside Just, the show’s snowboarder.

“I’m not a model,” she adds. “A lot of the shooting said, ‘We have to take care of it.’ It was very forced. “

Meanwhile, Garnet Clare, born and raised in Whistler and part of the hip-hop duo Animal Nation, had no major problems with how he was portrayed on the show. He appeared briefly in the season finale (and ultimately the series) and spoke to Morel about his girl’s problems. He said with a confused grin: “I don’t really know what happens, but I do”. I am here for it. “

Photo courtesy of Grant Fraggalosch

Steph K. (Left & Lauren (right)

Not only did he have six or seven songs on the show – for which he and Mike Armitage still occasionally get residuals – but he’s also the voice that opens each episode during Armitage’s voiceover for “Next time, on” made high season…” At the end.

“We were brought to a beautiful studio in Vancouver and paid far too much for it,” says Clare. “They let me do it a couple of times and used the sound that I don’t normally speak to. That was my favorite part of the whole show.”

With all the uncomfortable feelings and reviews of her experience, and with reality TV in general, each of the actors interviewed for this story said (at least one person refused and several never answered) that they would no doubt do it again if they had the chance have.

The reason? It was an incredibly strange and unique experience that they can now appreciate after a decade and a much more mature life.

“It was so crazy and I think I shaved a few years of my life,” says Kortekass, both about the show and about her time in Whistler as a whole. “It was a great time and I wouldn’t exchange it for anything. It’s funny that I have this little snippet of what I did there.”

Photo courtesy of Grant Fraggalosch

Ian

“We were shunned by many locals”

Shortly after the first episode aired, Kortekaas celebrated at Maxx Fish when a childhood friend approached her.

“He was probably 10 to 15 years old (in Whistler) and said, ‘I can’t believe you did that,'” she recalls. “A lot of people who lived in Whistler thought it was really lame. We were shunned by many locals.”

Perhaps in connection with 2009 – when Whistler was in the spotlight at the 2010 International Olympics and exploded as a vacation destination – her criticism was partly a reaction to the changes that were already taking place in the city. But, as Kortekaas explains, the cast was a group of children in their early 20s who MTV Canada offered money to live their lives with just a camera to capture it.

This was on the verge of the explosion of reality TV and, coupled with their young age, they had little idea what exactly they were getting into, say most actors.

“We didn’t know reality TV,” says Kortekaas. “We had no people to choose our outfits and make our hair. Why am I wearing a checkered XXL fleece shirt for men and my red hoodie that I always wore? I had the worst clothes and the worst makeup! I shrug together. I can’t look at you. ”

Part of the negative reception also had something to do with it high season On the heels of CTV’s script drama Whistler, which was broadcast for two seasons from 2006 to 2008, emphasizes Clare. Ross Rebagliati, Olympic gold medal snowboarder, filed a lawsuit against CTV that was settled out of court for misusing his identity with one of the fictional characters.

“Locals really didn’t like it (Whistler) “Says Clare.” For this reason, every show that came to Whistler hated – especially the one based on reality. In retrospect, it is so innocent. It was supposed to be MTV Canada’s biggest show at the time Jersey shore came out next year and it was like, “Why should we watch this tame show about Whistler?”

However, the answers were not all negative.

Fraggalosch: “I think there was a desire in the church for Whistler to really be presented because it was previously presented in a way that I think has led the church in the wrong direction.”

There were some people who were even impressed by the stars after the first episodes aired – much to Kortekaas’ shock at the time.

“On the other hand, the locals came and bombed us and said, ‘Oh my god, do you really work here (in the brewhouse)?’ Can we have an autograph? I would say, “Honestly, I’m not that cool. I’m wearing a name tag and drinking beer. “

MTV encouraged the performers to get Twitter accounts – a relatively new platform at the time. Sometimes they got messages inviting them to free drinks in the city.

“People thought we were celebrities and we were just normal people,” says Kortekaas. “I had a strange feeling after that … Lauren and I went to Vancouver and people literally bombed us like we were Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.”

Horton remembers a McDonald’s case on Granville Street where a group of girls “cornered” her in the bathroom. “They screamed with all their hearts like, ‘Oh my god!’ And I took a picture and suppressed myself, and I asked myself, “What the hell am I doing? That’s not what I want to do with my life.” ”

Photo courtesy of Grant Fraggalosch

Steph J. (Left) & Jenelle (right)

Scheller and her friends called it “being peaked”.

“We’d be sitting at lunch or in front of a shop and you could hear people whispering, ‘This is so and so,'” she recalls. “It was weird. I hated that. You couldn’t really be yourself without anyone coming up to you. It’s a Z-class celebrity, but it’s weird that it happens.”

SEASON CHANGE

As it turns out, time has not completely removed the enthusiasm for the series. Each of the actors interviewed had stories about how to be recognized in distant places years after the show first went on the air – such as when one was high season Fan approached Horton and her fiance at a Seattle Mariners baseball game shortly after the couple wanted to go out with her. “I was waiting in line to have a drink with him and this girl came and freaked out. It was the first time he saw it firsthand and he just thought it was the coolest ever” she says with a laugh.

Kortekaas believed she had left the show far behind when she was out for a drink five years ago with her colleagues from the property and estate planning firm she worked for in Downtown Toronto. She met a friend from high school who immediately said, “Oh my god, I haven’t seen you since you were on this show!”

The cat was out of the bag. “My colleagues bought it on iTunes and everyone saw it,” she says. “I watched the first episode with them and thought, ‘No, I can’t.'”

But she says she would consider looking at it one day with her husband (who has never seen it) and her son when he is older.

“It’s pretty funny to think about it now,” she says. “We were so serious about it back then. Like ‘Oh my god, are you going to do season 2?’ … It’s such a cool part of my life that not many people can experience it. It was a pretty big production and it aired in a lot of different countries. I think it was a really fun experience. That’s the best way to do it could say it. ”

Ten years later, Fraggalosch looks back on his first foray into the world of television. “There is nothing I regret or think I am a mistake – I think I just wish we could have continued.”

Regarding international attention: “The Olympics were a blessing for us, but I think it was an obstacle to filming in 2010,” said Fraggalosch.

But when 2011 came, “the moment for the show was over. It definitely still feels like it has a legacy. I am often asked about this show.”

While the cast was paid to appear on the show, “it was pennies,” says Horton.

To high season Together with cast colleagues Morel and Ross, she accepted a friend’s offer to act as their manager and help the trio capitalize on the series’ success.

“I can’t speak for the rest of the cast, but Dre, Ian and I made all our money after the show by doing gigs and interviews … we went to bars and nightclubs and went to record stores and autographs and Signed pictures and, you know, I’ve been to MTV a couple of times, “says Horton, who now lives in Mexico with her fiance and her month-old son. “It was super cool. I can definitely say that I did something that not many people have done in their lives.”

Horton still has copies of the show on both DVD and VHS tapes (do you remember them?). While she says she won’t be the one to introduce her son to the show, “I can guarantee you if he’s old enough (my fiance)” she laughs. “He’ll show this show to our great-grandchildren. I can assure you, someone will mention it at almost every family event.”

According to Fraggalosch, high season It will always be an example of how Canada is proving that it can hold its own against an American product as a new television genre comes to the fore.

“It was definitely the first show in Canada to be done this way,” he said. “I think it was definitely a pioneer in the industry.”

“A love letter to Whistler”

Even if you hate the way high season portrays Whistler, you have to admit, the last episode captures the noticeable change of the seasons that the resort experiences every year.

The camera pans around the village and captures the treacherous spring rain, the chaos of the World Ski and Snowboard Festival during its heyday. The seasonal residents reluctantly pack up and enjoy their last Whistler beer.

While the cast and crew didn’t know at the time that it would serve as the series finale, it’s a fitting end to the show, which ultimately – regardless of how accurate or flawed – provides a capsule of a season at the resort.

Other reality shows would come – including those similarly performed locally Après-ski and its follow-up Timber Creek Lodge, also for one season – but the reactions of the locals high season in particular, something seems to have weakened over time. Good or bad, many who moved to Whistler after the broadcast can remember how it shaped their vision of life in the mountain town. In today’s over-produced and often heavily scripted reality shows, it also looks positively strange in comparison.

A few catchy lines from the series that probably wouldn’t come out today show how far we’ve come as a community and society. In particular, “It’s not your turn in Whistler, it’s your turn” or “I’m putting city maids on a milk container. When you buy it, you see the expiration date, like shit that gets bad.” in three days. You’d better start before it expires. “

“Would I put that on a show now?” Fraggalosch muses. “I mean, I have no idea – it’s hard to imagine someone saying this now … I wouldn’t be surprised, especially with this age group of characters, that things were said that I’m sure of they would not say it anymore, or children their age would not say these days.

“It reflects a certain time.”

In the end, however, the performers agreed that the show was the resort’s visual representation.

“Visually, the show was beautiful,” says Clare. “I haven’t seen it in a long time, but I remember that it looked really good. That made Village Stroll look stunning.”

That was the intention. Despite all the drama that caught it, Fraggalosch calls high season“A love letter to Whistler.”

“During this time, during the high season, people from all over the world are thrown together – you have a new job, you have new friends, you have a new place to live – everything is new and exciting and disturbing and yet new life and relationships are beginning “, he says. “And all of this is happening at this incredible resort, which is arguably the best ski resort in the world. With that in mind, I thought it could be a really interesting way to look into these people’s lives.”

