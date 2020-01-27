advertisement

Kraft Heinz interrupts promotion for his Super Bowl ad that the death of old Planters mascot Mr. Peanut shows after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

Planters released a commercial last week in which the 104-year-old mascot dies after the notemobile of the company deviates from a cliff. The passengers – actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh – all land on a tree branch, but Mr. Peanut ‘saves’ them by releasing and falling. The vehicle then explodes.

The first news about Mr Peanut’s demise went viral and was supported by paid promotion on social media. Heinz said it stops that aspect of the campaign. But the company told CNN Business that the 30-second TV spot will be broadcast as scheduled during Sunday’s NFL competition.

Planters said in a statement that it was “saddened” by the news of Bryant’s death and will “evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those affected by this tragedy.”

The company added that “at the moment the break-impact only paid ads on channels such as Twitter and YouTube, and a different reach in the immediate aftermath of this tragedy.” No changes have been made to our plans for Super Bowl Sunday. “

Heinz made the decision after Sunday’s helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others. The group flew to Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball game where Gianna was expected to play and Bryant was expected to coach.

