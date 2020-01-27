advertisement

The fatal helicopter crash on Sunday that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people has had a profound impact on the world in the past 24 hours. But there was at least one totally unexpected result of the crash – Planters pauses its Super Bowl advertising campaign, which focuses on Mr. Peanut’s death.

Last week, Planters announced on Twitter that Mr. Peanut was dead. This happened in an ad that was published online last week and was scheduled to air during the Super Bowl Pregame Show.

We confirm with a heavy heart that Mr. Peanut died at the age of 104. In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

advertisement

– Mr. Peanut’s (@MrPeanut) estate January 22, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UIKq9u6xUM (/ embed)

A second ad would appear in the third quarter, showing Mr. Peanut’s funeral.

In a statement, Planters confirmed that they would pause the campaign.

“We are saddened by this weekend’s news, and Planters has suspended all campaign activities, including paid media, and will assess next steps based on sensitivity to those affected by the tragedy,” a statement said Monday.

The cynic in me wonders if Planters would have interrupted the advertising campaign if the ninth person killed in the helicopter crash hadn’t been Bryant, and if the “lens of sensitivity” was applicable to another tragedy. On the other hand, it is probably better for Planters to play it safe than to apologize, especially if it is an event like the Super Bowl.

(Saying)

advertisement