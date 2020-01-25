advertisement

A group of restaurants will know next month if it is allowed to expand one of the oldest pub buildings in Derbyshire.

Pesto took over the old Peacock Hotel in Oakerthorpe near Alfreton in 2017 and transformed it into an Italian restaurant.

The company has invested around £ 400,000 in renovating the site, which it has revived as Pesto at the Peacock.

In December, Pesto asked the Amber Valley Borough Council to expand the Grade II listed building, which can date back to its 11th century history.

Planning documents indicate that a decision is expected on February 18.

Pesto has filed plans to build two extensions at the rear of the property, one to increase the number of blankets and the other to expand its kitchen facilities.

In planning documents submitted by JS Design Partnership, on behalf of the applicant, she stated: “The proposed works will give the listed building a new contemporary touch with the two extensions at the rear.

“The new commercial area will give it a new look and it will have the clear dividing line where the existing building begins and where the new extension begins, with a full height glass window / sunroof window. This will bring out the new extension and give its own style to this listed building.

“The new kitchen extension will provide space for the constantly expanding restaurant, allowing more kitchen equipment.

“The new entrance hall will be the link between the existing project and the project. The new ceiling lights will allow natural light to enter this area.

“The development proposal is necessary to ensure the efficient and continuous operation of the public building.”

The Peacock is said to be the oldest inn in Derbyshire. Legend has it that the man of the road Dick Turpin stopped here.

He is mentioned in the Domesday Book, when he was known as Ufton Barnsand. It was rebuilt in 1613.

