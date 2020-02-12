advertisement

Derby’s closed Walkabout location is expected to reopen under a new name.

The Australian theme bar closed for the last time on Sunday when it hosted a “farewell party”.

The owners of the sports bar said that a “six-figure renovation” would occur after the closure but would not reveal more details.

But a planning request submitted to Derby city council seems to reveal the game.

The request for new signage includes a picture of the appearance of the site if the new signs are approved.

He reveals that the place will always be a sports bar, with a kitchen.

The date of its reopening has not been released.

The premises are owned by Intertain Ltd, which was purchased by Stonegate Pub Company in 2016.

Earlier today, we revealed that Intertain had submitted a separate request to amend the site premises license.

He suggests that the place could open seven days a week and sell alcohol from 8 a.m. Before it closed, Walkabout was open from noon until the wee hours of the morning.

The notice also indicates that the owner wishes to show “films” from 8 am. It is not clear what this refers to

The sign is a formal notice from the Derby municipal council to amend a local license under section 34 of the Licensing Act 2003.

The variations offered in their entirety are as follows:

Extend the sale of alcohol to start at 8 a.m., seven days a week.

To add the availability of films from Monday to Sunday from 8h to 3h the next morning, and extended hours for non-standard hours as detailed in the application.

Extend the opening hours of the premises to open from 8 a.m., seven days a week (no change to the terminal time).

Derbyshire Live approached the Walkabout bosses for further comments on its future but has so far not responded.

Last month, a spokesman for Stonegate, owner of Intertain, said: “Stonegate is constantly changing and developing its formats within the group’s portfolio in line with the local competitive landscape which includes a few Walkabout bars.

“Walkabout Derby will close on Sunday February 9 and undergo a six-figure renovation. We can’t wait to reveal the new look and everything will be revealed in due course. “

.

